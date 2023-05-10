The valley lost a community icon with the passing of Thelma Puffinburger. Thelma passed away Wednesday, April 26, at her home. Thelma was a kind, loving and giving person. She will be missed by all who knew her –sympathy to her family and friends.
Saturday before last, Russell Haines and his brother Bill of Slanesville visited with Randy Koontz and Gig Smith.
