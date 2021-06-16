It’s been 10 years since I’ve been able to spend Father’s Day with my dad. If you asked me how we celebrated the 36 others before the last one, I couldn’t come up with an answer.
The summer I first moved back to West Virginia, we went to Cacapon Park for the day. Otherwise, that’s it; 35 Father’s Days, whose details I don’t remember.
I do remember that last one. My dad was in the hospital. A few days before Father’s Day, he underwent a procedure that would provide some relief from his colon cancer.
The surgery achieved its goal, but my dad’s time here on earth would be short. So, we spent those next days, including Father’s Day, discussing things like comfort care and hospice.
I brought balloons and tied them to his bed. He indicated that was a waste of money. I, in all my sass, told him it was my money to waste.
Looking back, even in those last days, I allowed my dad the opportunity to look at me and ask, “Why me, Lord?”
For the next few weeks, my mom, sisters and I sat at his hospice bedside while my dad slowly starved to death. Then, in one of those moments, when it was just he and I, my dad said to me, “I’m not worried about you.”
Now, my dad was a worrier. Hearing him say that took me by surprise. I chuckled and responded with, “Gee, thanks a lot.”
Then I realized his seriousness, as he instructed me, as he’d done many times, to just listen a minute.
“I’m not worried about you. You have a good job, a good husband, a good marriage, and a good head on your shoulders. You’ll be alright.”
I can’t remember the details of the conversations we had during the 36 previous Father’s Days. Yet, 10 years later, that conversation is still fresh in my head. I gave him balloons, but he gave me a much bigger gift.
All the times I made him grab his head and hum “Victory in Jesus,” to keep from exploding at something I said or did, melted away. All the worry I caused him in my late teens and 20s, and believe me, there was a lot, disappeared.
At that moment, he wasn’t thinking of my annoying habit of asking a million questions to get every detail of a story or the times, earlier that year, when I told him hard things he didn’t want to hear about his health.
“I’m not worried about you. You’ll be alright.”
The thing about knowing when someone you love is dying is that you have the opportunity to have these conversations. You have the chance to say something you might not normally say. You can catalog those events and words in your memory and hold onto them forever.
I think about the lyrics of a country song, “Someday I hope you get the chance to live like you were dying, like tomorrow was a gift. You’ve got eternity to think about what to do with it. What will you do with it?”
Take some time this Father’s Day to just listen a minute. Ten years later, I’m still glad I did.
