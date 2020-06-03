I have tried to remain positive during these trying times in our country: the Coronavirus, the unusual weather pattern and now the murder in Minnesota. I understand the sadness of the family and frustration of the demonstrators, but I cannot understand the criminal activities that always seem to surround these events.
I have not been able to confirm this with the Capon Springs Fire Dept., but I believe the bash scheduled for June 6 has been moved to a date in September.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church has been holding a mini version of their Sunday worship service with social distancing and facemasks, but the annual homecoming/Memorial service scheduled for June 21 has been canceled this year.
The primary election to be held June 9 is a function that cannot be canceled. I hope everyone will vote by either a mail-in ballot or come to the polls on Tuesday to vote and observe the rules for social distancing to protect the health of the poll workers. In this year of political turmoil, it is very important that you exercise your voting rights.
It is my hope that in the near future I will be able to get back to reporting community activities like community dinners, family reunions, church activities and other activities in the community.
Happy birthday wishes to: Lloyd Culp, June 7; Carolyn Bland, June 11; Sharon Jenkins, June 14; and Faye Seldon, June 17. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.