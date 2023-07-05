By the time your read this, another 4th of July will be behind us. Hundreds hit the roads, sky, rivers, picnics, fireworks and anything else to celebrate this great nation. Do we stop and think about why we celebrate July 4th? I hope everyone had a safe 4th celebrating with family and friends and took a minute to stand up for our country and flag and pray to God – we live in a land of the free and home of the brave and thank him for many blessings.
We lost another person this week, who grew up in the community; she went to grade school and high school with me. Roxanna “Fishel” Platt passed away Monday, June 26, in Cumberland, Md. Roxanna was a very quiet and caring person. She will be missed by all who knew her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.