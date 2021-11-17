HIGH VIEW — The founding of the Timber Ridge Christian Church occurred during the Second Great Awakening, a Christian revival movement during the early 19th Century.
In the newly settled frontier regions, which included Hampshire County, then part of the state of Virginia, the revival was conducted through camp meetings, which could last for several days involving multiple preachers.
One such itinerant preacher was Joseph Thomas, known as “The White Pilgrim” because he wore a white frock and rode a white horse, traveling through the western Virginia mountains on horseback, preaching in various localities wherever he could get groups of people together.
The 1st known record of the organization of the Christian Church at Timber Ridge was in 1812. The camp meetings were held in a grove in a hollow just east of the present site of the church on what was known as the Kelso Farm.
It was not until 1818 that Cyrus Grove donated an acre of land and a log church was constructed near where the present brick church stands. However, it does not appear that an actual deed was recorded at that time. The records indicate that several ministers preached in the church during those early days, namely, Isaac N. Walter, Rev. Miller, Enoch Harvey, Michael Lohr, Christy Sine, Casper Allemong and Simeon Ward.
Both Sine and Ward and their wives are buried in the cemetery at the rear and on the west side of the church.
In 1875, the present brick church was constructed on the ridge above the location of the camp meetings. The bricks were made of native clay that was baked in the cemetery area, and the lumber came from timbers cut on a nearby farm owned by Captain David Pugh.
Elias LaFollette did the carpentry.
At the time, the church did not have funds to pay him, so he was given a note for $375. John Barney was the 1st minister to serve in the newly constructed church.
It wasn’t until 1895 that a deed was recorded for the church and cemetery from land owned by the Kelso family. It was enlarged by a half acre in 1900 from land donated by Evan Johnson, and in 1919 and 1950 additional land was both purchased and donated by Albert and Gracie Fletcher.
The cemetery was continually enlarged through the generosity of the Gladstone and Galen Spaid families. The 1st known person to be buried in the cemetery was Mary Spaid, a 3-year-old girl who died in 1823.
Today, there are around 1,200 graves, the most numerous ones being descendants of George Nicholas Spaid, going back 6 generations.
In 1941, a limestone fence was constructed in front of the church at a cost of $475. And in 1957, a parish hall building was constructed across the highway from the brick church.
The basement was finished at that time and dedicated in 1960. The upstairs, which is used as an assembly room and Sunday school rooms, was completed in 1977. The basement is used as a dining hall and the church is well known for its annual turkey and oyster dinner held each fall.
The church celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2012.
