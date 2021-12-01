I’ve never been able to keep a planner.
Whew. It feels so good to get that off my chest; I’d been feeling like an inferior adult for ages now. When I was in college, Roanoke gave us all these little planner/agenda-type things, and each year they ended up smushed into the bottom of my backpack.
When it comes to organization, I have some…unorthodox methods of scheduling.
(I.e. I scribble a time and a date on a sticky note on my desk, but forget to write what the ACTUAL event is. Or, I write a haphazard note on the back of my hand in Sharpie, and end up smearing my note all over my face.)
Whatever, OK? This year, I decided that I am a GROWN UP, dang it, and I was going to keep a planner like a grown up.
So I bought one and I’ve been writing notes in it, and let me tell you, the number of Christmas events scrawled in my planner for the next few weeks is a HEFTY one.
Every time I go to the bar (how’s that for a segue?), I always make a point to talk to some young people, figure out what they do for fun, what they do for work and why they’re living here in Hampshire County.
And more times than not, I get an iteration of the same answer: “I’ve lived here my whole life, and there’s just nothing to do here.”
Nothing to do? Huh.
Well, here’s the deal: that isn’t even close to true, especially not this Christmas season.
Here in the Review office, we’ve been trying to organize “Christmas Tidings” into a comprehensive collection of events for the season, and with nearly 30 items on the list, there should be no “There’s just nothing to do here.”
Because, uh, there’s a LOT to do here.
My planner is jam-packed with events for everyone, from young kids to (real) grown ups. We’ve got sleigh rides. We’ve got cookie crawls. We’ve got tree lightings, from Romney to Capon Bridge to Paw Paw. We’ve got parades. We’ve got live nativities and Christmas programs. There are about a dozen events that include hot chocolate, and with the 2nd Winterfest picking up speed, there are a number of events making their 1st-ever appearance in Romney.
I’ve got about a million things scribbled into my planner for the next 4 weekends, so many that I had to squeeze notes into the margins.
To be honest, the entire Christmas season is my motivator for even keeping this danged planner, because if I didn’t have the events written down SOMEWHERE, I’d be up a river of excrement without any means of propulsion.
So if you’re not sure how to make the most of your Christmas season, I’ve got the perfect solution for you: the Review made a list, so check it twice and figure out how to get out in the community this December.
Maybe even put a “Christmas Tiding” or 2 in your planner. After all, we’re all adults here, right?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.