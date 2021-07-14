The 4th of July turned out to be beautiful. I think everyone left home and went to the river. The annual picnic was held on the lawn of Gig and Gale Smith. The Embrey family and Koontz family attended. Late in the evening at dusk, about 40 relatives and friends came to view the fireworks. They were really good this year.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Tara Fishel. Tara passed away July 2 at home in San Antonio, TX. She was from here and was the daughter of the late Donald and Jane Fishel. Tara leaves behind many relatives and friends in the area, as well as San Antonio.
Here are a couple recipes for odd sandwiches. I like to use whole wheat bread. Put mayonnaise on both slices of bread. Split a banana length-wise, put it on the bread and you have a sandwich. After you try it, it’s pretty good. The next one is my favorite. On one slice of bread with mayo, the other slice with peanut butter, right in the middle a big slice of onion. When I was told this, I thought this was the worst sandwich I’d ever heard tell of, but I like it.
On July 3, Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee visited their cousin Veronica Hedrick in Martinsburg and had a cookout. On Monday, July 5, they went to Hagerstown and met friend Chrissy Minnick and Jackie Forcino and had lunch and shopped.
This past Sunday, Randy, Wanda, Amanda and Rylee Koontz went to Altoona and celebrated Randy’s birthday at the Texas Roadhouse. They also stopped at Ritchey’s Dairy. Last Friday night, Rylee spent the night at her friend C.J. Gray’s.
Birthday wishes go out to Steve Slonaker in Capon Bridge, who celebrates July 26.
