Scott LaFee

The story is familiar: a diagnosis of breast cancer, followed by surgery to remove existing, low-risk tumors, then radiation and hormone therapy to lessen the chances of recurrence. A new study suggests, however, that the middle step of radiation may be unnecessary for many older patients.

Researchers looked at more than 1,300 women over the age of 65 who received a diagnosis of breast cancer. All had small, low-risk tumors. Half got radiation post-surgery; half did not. The overall survival rate was the same in both groups: 80 percent.

