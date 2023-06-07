The story is familiar: a diagnosis of breast cancer, followed by surgery to remove existing, low-risk tumors, then radiation and hormone therapy to lessen the chances of recurrence. A new study suggests, however, that the middle step of radiation may be unnecessary for many older patients.
Researchers looked at more than 1,300 women over the age of 65 who received a diagnosis of breast cancer. All had small, low-risk tumors. Half got radiation post-surgery; half did not. The overall survival rate was the same in both groups: 80 percent.
Half of your genes describe the design of your brain; the other half describes the organization of the other 98 percent of your body.
This is not really news, but it’s worth noting: A national survey of parents found that almost one-third of them said their children did not eat a daily fruit, and nearly half didn’t eat a daily vegetable. The highest percentage of kids not eating either were in the two to five years old range.
One in five: Children and adolescents in the U.S. have eating behaviors that could evolve into eating disorders (see Stat! above)
Klazomania: an obsession with screaming (not related to being a preteen girl)
A man walks into a drugstore and says to the pharmacist, “Have you got cotton balls?”
The pharmacist says, “What is this, a joke?”
“It’s not the pace of life I mind. It’s the sudden stop at the end.” – English philosopher Thomas Hobbes (1588-1679)
This week in 1940, one of the more famous animal tests in medical history occurred: Eight mice were inoculated with a lethal dose of Streptococci bacteria, then four were injected with penicillin. One day later, the four mice given Streptococci alone were dead; the four who received penicillin were healthy. Oxford scientists Howard Florey, Ernst Chain and Norman Heatley revived Alexander Fleming’s work. They produced enough antibiotics to test by isolating the active ingredient from what Fleming had called “mold juice.” Ten years before, Fleming’s interest had waned when he found penicillin production to be difficult and the material unstable, without effect against some bacteria (cholera and bubonic plague) and ineffective given orally.
Like foods, over-the-counter medications come with expiration dates. Like milk, the drugs don’t turn bad the day after that expiration date. Federal law requires drug makers to stamp an expiration date on their products. The date represents the period of time after the sale that the manufacturer guarantees full potency.
The actual shelf life can be much longer. Studies have shown some drugs remain effective for years, but there are exceptions, such as antibiotics and insulin. A good rule of thumb is to pay attention to expiration dates of medications where even a small difference in dose and potency matters.
In May 2008, Isaiah Otieno, a student from Kenya attending the Cranbrook, British Columbia, campus of the College of the Rockies was strolling through a residential neighborhood when a helicopter passing overhead suffered mechanical failure and fell on him. Three persons on the helicopter were also killed.
