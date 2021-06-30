After viewing “Friends: The Reunion” last month, I thought of my time in graduate school when, every Thursday night, my friends and I would gather for Must See TV on NBC.
In September 1994, when “Friends” first aired, I had just started occupational therapy school. In May 2004, when it ended, I was the mother of a toddler packing boxes to move from a small condo near the water in Virginia Beach to quieter family life in West Virginia.
My husband likes to joke that he knew our lives had drastically changed when we went from walking next door to our local bar to living in a house whose backyard bordered a church.
As they left their coffee shop and I left my beach, the characters of “Friends” and I had grown out of our 20s together. The reunion show reminded me that we’d been on a break long enough. After all, for 10 years, those “Friends” had been there for me. It was time to remember all the laughs we’d shared.
Thus, I’ve spent many June evenings rewatching every episode of the series.
After their initial disses about the laugh tracks, our Savages have joined me in binge-watching “Friends.” Our daughters have recently decided that my husband and I are raising both a Monica (minus the clean streak) and a Phoebe.
Like Monica Gellar, our oldest daughter is competitive, detail-oriented and a perfectionist. She’s also, for the most part, levelheaded and practical, except if she’s losing whatever game we’re playing.
Like Phoebe Buffay, our youngest daughter is musical, loves animals, and doesn’t feel the need to conform to anyone else’s standards. She’s her own person who has fun doing her own thing.
Although he didn’t pick a “Friends” character, I’d say our son is probably a Chandler. Many times, I think, “Can this guy be any funnier?” Our son’s quick wit and humor always serve to lighten our days.
Now, well into my 40s, I can’t see myself as a 20-something Monica, Phoebe, or Rachel. However, our children have made it clear that I don’t want to be called a Karen.
Last week, our daughter was telling a story in which she shared, “Then Karen threatened to call the police.” Thinking it was someone I knew, I asked, “Karen, who?”
Apparently, the person wasn’t named Karen. She was a Karen, which by the way, isn’t a snarky, boozy character from Must See TV’s “Will and Grace.” Rather, a Karen is a pushy, insensitive, speak-to-the-manager mom, who doesn’t read the room, puts herself first and is quick to complain.
I tentatively asked if our Savages thought I was a Karen. Thankfully, even though my haircut is borderline Karen-ish, the answer was no. What a relief.
I’ll stick to identifying with a TV character my friend sent me a video compilation of a few years ago. She said she’d found my spirit animal. It was the mom from “That ’70s Show.” The various clips showed her caring for all the kids in the neighborhood, making sarcastic remarks, loving her husband, laughing in her signature way, and drinking a few margaritas.
The character’s name is Kitty Foreman. My friend was right. If I need to relate to a character, I’ll just be a Kitty.
