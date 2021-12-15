Activities
All senior centers are closed for activities until further notice.
Menus
Menus are subject to change
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Home delivery
Wednesday, Dec. 15 — Chicken noodle soup, tuna salad on wheat, salad, fruit
Thursday, Dec. 16 — Christmas dinner
Friday, Dec. 17 — Beef stew, salad, fruit, biscuit, dessert
Monday, Dec. 20 —Turkey pot pie, spinach, carrots, cottage cheese and fruit
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, salad, roll
Wednesday, Dec. 22 — Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit
Thursday, Dec. 23 — Lasagna, green beans, salad, fruit, bread
Friday, Dec. 24 — Closed for Christmas
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Dec. 15 — Chicken noodle soup, tuna salad on wheat, salad, fruit
Thursday, Dec. 16 — Christmas dinner
Monday, Dec. 20 —Turkey pot pie, spinach, carrots, cottage cheese and fruit
Wednesday, Dec. 22 — Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit
Thursday, Dec. 23 — Lasagna, green beans, salad, fruit, bread
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 16 — Tomato soup, grilled cheese, Brussels sprouts, fruit, dessert
Friday, Dec. 17 — Christmas dinner
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, salad, roll
Thursday, Dec. 23 — Chicken noodle soup, tuna salad on wheat, salad, fruit
Friday, Dec. 24 — Closed for Christmas
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Dec. 17 — Christmas dinner
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, salad, roll
Friday, Dec. 24 — Closed for Christmas
* * *
The senior farmers market nutrition program vouchers have all been distributed for this year.
* * *
A fall bus tour to Vermont is on the schedule for 2022. The 6-day, 5-night bus trip runs from Sept. 19-24. For more information call 304-822-4097.
* * *
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-8922-4097 and speak with Julie
* * *
Call 304-822-4097 if you need diabetic supplies or Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
* * *
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.