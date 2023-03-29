I shared a funny story with a friend last week regarding my assertion that the book is always better than the movie. I told her about my high school English literature class.
In addition to our regular coursework, the teacher required us to select a book from a famous British author every nine weeks, read it on our own time and have a project ready to present to the class at the end of the marking period.
Reading was never my first love. I got through many classic works of literature with the help of Cliffs Notes. Looking at a large novel with a looming project ahead would not be something the high school me would embrace.
Thus, in the late 1980s, as I complained about reading D.H. Lawrence’s 1928 novel, “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” my mom very helpfully saw the movie adaptation on our satellite dish’s menu and recorded it. One day, thinking she would help me move along on my assignment, she popped the VHS she’d recorded into our VCR and pushed play.
Little did she or I know that late-night Cinemax is also called “Skinemax” for its tendency to broadcast raunchy movies. The 1981 movie edition of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” was undoubtedly soft-core porn.
After just a few minutes, my mom jumped up, turned off the television and asked what kind of book I was reading. A little shocked and embarrassed myself, I assured her nothing in the book had been anywhere near as titillating as what we had just viewed.
Movies don’t always adhere to the book, and my mom and I were better off sticking to daytime stories. In all the “Days of our Lives,” I never saw Bo and Hope or Patch and Kayla do the things we briefly witnessed happening between Lady Chatterley and the gamekeeper.
Sure enough, just a few days after having a good laugh over this memory with my friend, my husband and I experienced our own Lady Chatterley parenting moment.
We frequently take our youngest daughter to see local theater productions. This past weekend we went to see a musical at a nearby university. I had read the synopsis, noted the PG-13 rating and thought it would be a humorous show we’d all enjoy.
The first act was harmless enough. It was a funny take on the romance between Adam and Eve and their eviction from Eden. The second act was set in a barbaric kingdom and would tell the story of a princess whose forbidden love had to choose between two doors: one with a tiger and the other with another woman behind it.
The university’s take on the barbaric kingdom meant the characters were all dressed in black leather bondage attire. The women wore leather bustiers, bras, corsets and fishnets. The men wore leather speedos, short shorts and vests. There were masks, whips and lots of buckles.
I was quite uncomfortable. I looked over the head of our 13-year-old daughter to make eye contact with my husband, who immediately busted out laughing. Then, I did, too. In fact, we all three laughed because the costumes and our unease did make the act that much funnier.
When it was over, after the drag queen king ordered the prisoner to choose a door before the theater went dark, I asked our daughter if she was uncomfortable and wanted to discuss anything.
She answered, “Maybe a little, but I go to middle school, so I’ve already heard a lot worse than that.” It makes sense that the play was PG-13, after all.
Later, after I had recovered from the embarrassment, I realized it was the PG in PG-13 that made our potential parenting flop OK. Similarly, although there is no way the movie my mom and I began watching in the 1980s had anything less than an R-rating, her Parental Guidance was also required.
In both instances, the parents, first my mom, then my husband and I, could use an uncomfortable situation to have an open dialogue with the unsuspecting child. We could discuss some confusing and tricky topics with a little levity and hardy laughter.
Whether we like it or not, our kids are bound to witness Lady Chatterley moments sometimes in their lives.
As parents, we can try to pretend these things don’t exist and control every potential exposure our kids may have to the world around them.
Or we can step up and take the opportunity to provide the parental guidance our kids need to understand and navigate better the world in which they actually live.
