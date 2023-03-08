Social media – and Facebook, in particular – is a gem. It connects us, allows us to keep up with our friends and, in many ways, is just plain fun.
But Facebook is also a hotbed of suspicious activity. We’ve all been there, right?
Our profiles get hacked.
We get locked out of our accounts.
We get friend requests from people we’ve never met before – sometimes from across the globe.
We know that online safety is important, but it seems Facebook scams are evolving every day. What should you even look out for, and how can you be as safe as possible while using the Information Highway?
Here are some of the top scams/frauds to keep an eye out for on your Facebook feed, as well as some words to know and tips on how to be a smart social media user in an ever-changing digital world.
Scam watch
The top Facebook scams that are making their rounds in 2023
Fake fundraisers
Fraudsters online will often prey on social media users’ emotions, sending messages or creating Facebook posts pretending to be in need of funds – help with medical bills, for example. They’ll often request donations through a third party app, like Venmo or Cashapp or through GoFundMe.
Hampshire County is often host to many benefit dinners, donation collections and fundraisers for folks in need. If a fundraiser comes across your feed and you feel inclined to help, take the time to do a little research on the individual in “need” to gauge if the fundraiser is, in fact, legitimate.
Facebook quizzes/games
How many times have you been scrolling Facebook and BOOM – one of your friends shares a link to a Facebook game or quiz results, showing “which celebrity you should date” or “what’s your spirit animal”?
While fun on the surface, these games can be a medium for scammers to steal your information.
Some of these quizzes will ask for access to your Facebook profile, and some will ask sensitive questions that might seem harmless, but are really a way for fraudsters to gather information to access your account. Be cautious when engaging with these quizzes or games.
Giveaways
Always exercise caution when entering sweepstakes or giveaways online. A good rule of thumb is to start by asking yourself, “does this seem real?”
Fake giveaways can fool Facebook users into sharing personal information – like credit card information – or direct them to a link that could result in a virus on their device.
Even if you’ve weighed the legitimacy of a giveaway, it still pays to be careful when giving personal contact information to a company. If they don’t secure that information on their end, hackers could gain access to it. Vigilance is key.
Familiar accounts
It’s a common occurrence on Facebook, unfortunately – receiving a friend request from someone you could have sworn you were already friends with.
It’s probably a scammer, cloning another person’s entire profile and marauding as them online, accessing their friend list and sending potentially harmful messages and links through direct message.
Before you accept a strange friend request or engage with the profile, check with your friend by text or call them up to make sure it’s not fake.
If it is? Report the profile.
Romance scams
Generally, it’s good to be careful and think twice before accepting friend requests from someone you don’t know or a name you don’t recognize.
Sometimes, these “strangers” may send a friend request and message a Facebook user immediately, striking up a conversation that seems to be leading to “something more.”
While the conversation may flow – and may seem to even have romantic potential – it may be a classic bait-and-switch, a scammer playing the long game to gain your trust and eventually ask for financial “help,” preying on your sympathy as a new friend or confidante.
Marketplace fraud
Unfortunately, Facebook Marketplace has proven to be a perfect venue for some scammers to set up shop.
Be on the lookout for buyers and sellers who insist on communicating or receiving payments outside of Facebook’s official channels, who request advance payments on items, or who have created fake accounts. You can check a seller’s profile; some scammers might create fake accounts to trick folks into buying nonexistent items.
If it doesn’t seem right, that’s because it probably isn’t.
Terms to know
Scam – Scams occur when people create fake accounts or hack into existing accounts or pages. Scammers then use these compromised accounts to trick you – in a variety of ways – into giving them money or personal information.
Spam – Spam involves contacting people with unwanted content or requests, often through bulk messages, comments, excessive sharing of links or images to timelines and sending friend requests to total strangers.
Phishing – Most phishing attacks occur through email. A scammer will create a fake domain and address mimicking a genuine company or organization and attempt to direct you to a link or access your personal information. Some of these phishing attacks seem like normal exchanges, so always, ALWAYS proceed with caution.
Malware – Hardware, firmware or software that is intentionally inserted into a system for a harmful – or malicious – purpose. This is a blanket term for viruses and other destructive programs that might infect your system and allow scammers to gain access to sensitive information.
Do’s and Don’ts
A few rapid-fire tips on how to be the safest possible online
DO: Make sure you’ve customized your privacy settings on your Facebook account. There’s a lot of privacy jargon and safety guidelines to read through on the Meta end of things, but it’s worth it for a secure profile.
DON’T: Share personal information – especially credit card info or your Social Security number – through Facebook messages.
DO: Delete friend requests from sketchy profiles or names/people you don’t know or recognize.
DON’T: Click on any weird, suspicious links. They’re a dime a dozen out on the Facebook-sphere, so just scroll right past them.
DO: Keep an eye out for strange typos or wording in messages, comments or “giveaways” that can signal that a fraudster isn’t who they say they are.
DON’T: Send money or gift cards to anyone you don’t know.
DO: if you are notified that your account might be deleted or was hacked, log in through your browser, NOT the link sent to your email or through your Facebook messages. It could be a scam.
The Bottom Line: It’s better to be safe – and overly skeptical – than sorry.
A numbers game
In 2021, folks between the ages of 18 and 59 were 34% more likely than those 60 and older to report losing money to fraud online.
Younger adults were over four times more likely than older adults to report a loss on an investment scam.
Older adults were five times more likely to report losing money on tech support scams, and more than twice as likely to report losing money on a sweepstakes or lottery scam.
31% of people 18-59 who reported losing money on a scam said it started on a social media platform.
In 2022
62% of Facebook users encounter scams every week, ramping up during the holidays.
19% of social media users have been victims of Facebook scams
46% of social media scam victims reported losing $100 or more
(Data from the Federal Trade Commission and Lookout – a cybersecurity firm)
