I am turning over a new leaf. A new, calm, poised leaf.
I’m getting in touch with my Inner Self.
I’m becoming one with my body’s energy flow.
I am the sun that rises to meet the sky.
I am my own anchor.
Basically, what I’m trying to tell you is that for the last few weeks, I’ve been doing yoga.
Here’s the thing: I’ve been meaning to give yoga a go for a while now, because I have space in my apartment, a great extra-long, extra-smushy yoga mat and the sheer willpower to commit. Sort of. Maybe. I’m trying, OK?
Anyway, my cousin Grace and I started this “30-Day Yoga Journey” thing on YouTube, led by this yogi (that’s what a yoga person is called, right? A gal who does yoga? A yo-gal?) named Adriene. In my self-discovery yoga journey with Adriene, there are a few things that I’ve already learned, and I want to share them with you.
First, I apparently never learned how to breathe properly.
That’s the core to this whole 30-day yoga thing: breath. It’s a lot to balance, partaking in deep, conscious, full-body breathing while also bending my body to match Adriene.
The other day she said we were going to learn “alternate nostril breathing,” to which I responded, “What does that even mean?”
(It means blowing air out of each nostril while covering the other one. If you’re thinking, “That sounds super dorky, Emma,” then you would be correct in that assessment.)
Here’s another thing I wasn’t prepared for: it’s a lot harder than I anticipated to “quiet my mind.”
I mean, the second I feel like my mind is a blank slate, in pops a rogue, un-meditative thought.
“Jeez, I really need to do my toenails.”
“I wonder what animal I could take in a fight?”
“I really wish they’d put ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ back on Netflix.”
“Wow, it is DUSTY under my couch. How does one clean under their couch?”
See what I mean? Clearing my mind is in incredible feat. I haven’t truly been able to do it yet, but for Adriene’s sake, I’ll keep trying.
I also have a confession to make: I roll my eyes at Adriene. A lot.
Sometimes I feel, personally, like she’s making yoga positions up. That’s my yoga-novice observation.
A few days ago, she guided me into the “pigeon-toed dog” position.
I mean, come on. That has to be made up, right? That can’t be real.
Speaking of pigeons, there’s a “1-legged pigeon” position, too. Now, I know, I just started this yoga thing so I’m hardly an expert, but that one gets a raised eyebrow too.
Not that there aren’t good poses, don’t get me wrong. I really like the Warrior pose, because I get to feel powerful.
I like the poses where I get to balance on 1 leg, because balance has never been my strong suit and it allows me to practice.
I like the Corpse pose, because I get to lay flat on my back in my living room and take a breather.
See? Yoga is fun.
Because my cousin and I are on this yoga journey together, we’re keeping each other accountable. It’s like having a gym buddy. It’s good bonding, and it’s nice to break out of your comfort zone every once in a while. And of course, as always, it’s all a learning experience.
Namaste, am I right?
