“Jesus is always the same, whether your heart is filled with love or sorrow. He is your steady presence and support. It’s inevitable that life changes – there will be good days and bad – but Jesus is always the same.”
Happy birthday wishes to Jeff Keener, Aug. 13; Calvin Largent Jr., Frankie Sirk and David Stewart, Aug. 16; twins Anthony and Austin Voit, Dalton Stafford and John Ott, Aug. 17; Caleb Bohrer and Geselle Haines, Aug. 18; Linda Lambert and Natalie Daughtery, Aug. 19; Pam Moreland, Aug. 23; Evangaline Sipes Shutt, Aug. 24; Steve Cowgill Jr., Aug. 25.
Anniversary wishes to Frank and Linda Lambert, Aug. 17, Eddie and Judy Dean, Aug. 18, Jeff and Nancy Heavner, Aug. 25.
Gary and Vickie Malcolm just returned from vacationing in Myrtle Beach. Had a wonderful time relaxing and enjoying the ocean. Visited the aquarium, but missed their fur babies bunches.
A benefit ride/dinner/auction will be held for Jim Stafford on Saturday, Aug. 14, starting at 9 a.m. registration with ride starting at 10 a.m. at Rio community building. Auction will take place at 3:30 p.m. For more info, call Nancy, 304-496-7757.
A memorial service for Dennis Shaffer will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. at Bay Ridge Christian church in Annapolis, Md. Interment will be held on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. at the family home in Paw Paw. All are welcome to attend.
A celebration of life will be held in honor of Debra Hall on Sunday, Aug. 15, 1 p.m. at her home. Family and friends are invited.
The Lighthouse Assembly of God in Paw Paw will host an open house on Sunday, Aug. 29. The Detty Sisters will be sharing in song and worship. Meals will be provided. There will also be a car show, dunk tank and lots of door prizes. The community is all invited.
The late Burt and Estella Shanholtz Montgomery reunion will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Capon Chapel Church Pavilion. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. All family and friends are invited to attend.
The Ginevan reunion was held on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Camp Walker. It was a lovely sunshiny day with lots of good food and fellowship. Looking forward to seeing everyone next year.
Remember in prayer Keithie Lambert Jr., Elizabeth Lambert, Dora Martin, Kenny Wolford, Gary Skeeter Glover, Crystal Moreland, Betty Kidwell, Jeff Veach, Debra Moreland, Lovella Thomas, Baby Hogan son of Tony & Stephanie Hogan, Jenny Hyson, Nathan Wells, Robert Haslacker, Jim Stafford and Kaye Funk.
