This Sunday when one enters the sanctuary, there will be a unique spirit in the air. We will be entering the season of Advent, and the sanctuary will reflect Advent.
This season of preparation is celebrated by many denominations. During this time, we remind ourselves that we are a people of Hope; a people of Love; a people of Joy; and a people of Peace. Each week we will focus on one of these themes.
This Sunday we will light the 1st candle, The Candle of Hope, to begin our service. After the candle is lit, we will hear the voice of Jeremiah, as we listen to the words found in Jeremiah 33: 14-16. The prophet spoke of a day in which God will fulfill the promise made by raising up one from the House of David, a righteous branch.
We know that Christ Jesus was that Righteous Branch. And so, this Sunday we will turn our thoughts to this Righteous Branch. In doing so, we recognize this Righteous Branch as the fulfillment of the promise of which Jeremiah spoke.
As many hear these words, no doubt their minds might drift to the Hopes they have.
Those Hopes may center on family and friends: Hope for healing, or ease from some burden that loved one carries. It may be Hope for the world: Hope for less strife and more understanding; less division and more unity.
So, how do we carry the message of Hope that is reflected in that candle glowing? How do we bring the message of Hope to those who find their world to be pretty hopeless?
What can we say to those grieving over the loss of loved ones, or a job, or security, or whatever their loss may be? How do we bring Hope to them?
I believe we do it one person at a time, as well as corporately as the Church. We do so by engaging in those conversations with whom God places in our path.
It may well be just a light conversation in which that person comes to realize how much God values them. It may be a deeper conversation in which that person shares their hurts, their anger, their feelings of hopelessness.
And, while we may not solve the problems they face, we may help in some way to ease their burden. If we cannot, we may well be able to direct them to others who may.
Corporately, the Church can also spread the message of Hope. Two of the 4 churches I serve return 10% of the monthly offerings to the community. The recipients have been the various civic and nonprofit groups, from the library to the River House.
This is in addition to all 4 churches on the Charge reaching out to help neighbors in need or support ongoing ministries, such as the Food Pantry. The Charge I serve is not the exception; I read often in the Review of other churches’ outreach.
The Church, regardless of the name on its door, can be a beacon of Hope all year long. But during Advent, we pause to intentionally examine how effective we are, both individually and corporately.
So, the question each of us must ask ourselves, “How will I spread the message of Hope during this season?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.