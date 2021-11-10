Legion Post 91
A Veterans Day dinner will be served up Friday, Nov. 12, at American Legion Post 91 in Romney.
Social Hour runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Dinner is carry-out and all veterans are welcome.
Slanesville Ruritan
A meal to honor veterans will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the Slanesville Ruritan Club.
It’s open to the community at large, but attendees must reserve meals beforehand.
To join the celebration, call 304-496-7006.
Legion Post 137
All veterans will eat free at a Veterans Day lunch on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, at American Legion Post 137 in Capon Bridge.
Hours are noon to 3 p.m. . The post is at 484 Cold Stream Road.
Sheetz
Sheetz will offer a free meal and car wash to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.
The offer includes a half turkey or ham sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 635 locations. The car wash is only good at the stores with car washes. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.
Capon Valley Ruritan
Breakfast will be served for free to veterans and their spouses at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.
The public can attend for a donation. Proceeds to go the Hampshire County Veterans Foundation.
