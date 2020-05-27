Made in Hampshire
BLOOMERY — Along Route 127 in the northeastern corner of Hampshire County sits a stack of stones that are barely a blip on the horizon for the daily commuters headed to and from jobs in Virginia.
But 250 years ago, while Hampshire County was still part of colonial Virginia, that pile of rocks became a job magnet when Robert Rutherford of Berkeley County opened the Bloomery Furnace.
“The Bloomery Furnace has been referred to as a devourer of fortunes,” historian Rob Wolford concluded in 2004.
Indeed, the fortunes of the Bloomery Furnace are the embodiment of the Industrial Revolution, from the need for iron that created it to the ruthless capitalism that kept its ownership changing — competitive shutdowns and foreclosures included — to the ever-improving manufacturing capabilities that sealed its demise barely 110 years after it opened.
Rutherford had seemingly the perfect site to build an iron furnace in the gap where 3 roads converged near a creek now called Enoch’s Mill Run.
The Packhorse Trail came directly from the east, beginning in Martinsburg, and terminating at the Presbyterian Church in Bloomery.
The 2nd road was constructed by General Braddock in 1755 to transport troops and wagons to the west during the French and Indian War. Latter called the Redstone Road, it carried travelers from Winchester to the Forks of Cacapon to Springfield and on to Fort Cumberland.
A 3rd road, called either the Old Martinsburg Road or the Romney Road came from the Berkeley Springs area.
And the creek? It was key for finished iron, called pigs, to be floated off to market — down Enoch’s Mill Run to the Cacapon and then the Potomac.
“Iron, lumber and other items were once sent by our rivers to the larger markets to the east,” historian Charles Hall noted.
When the furnace opened, the community was known as Sherrard’s Store.
Iron furnaces of the style were known as bloomeries because at one point in the melting process, the furnace reached a “bloom phase,” where it appeared to flower out. Although the community was never exclusively reliant on the iron furnace, the name stuck. The Post Office made it official in 1852.
The Sherrard who was a mover and shaker in the community was Col. Robert Sherrard. He is said to have been responsible for building a wool mill, a sawmill and a gristmill. He also had stores, distilleries and taverns around the community.
But the iron furnace was central. It created jobs and it gobbled up resources.
Each ton of finished iron required 800 pounds of limestone, 120 bushels of charcoal and 2-1/2 tons of ore. It produced 8,500 tons of ore yearly.
In the early days of the furnace, the iron ore used was hand picked from the dirt and shale around it.
Rutherford’s operation was such a success that within a decade, Isaac Zane of Winchester bought him out.
Zane’s purpose? To shut down the competition. Zane operated the acclaimed Marlboro Furnace near Winchester and kept ownership of Bloomery until his death.
In the early 1830s the company ended up in the hands of William Naylor of Romney, who razed Rutherford’s furnace in favor of a more technologically advanced blast furnace, built by Thomas Pastley of Baltimore in 1833.
Pastley attempted to purchase the enterprise from Naylor in 1837, but fell into bankruptcy and saw the enterprise sold off on the steps of the Hampshire County Courthouse.
“It is at once a testament to the resolve of Americans to rough out a living wherever they find themselves, and a notice to future entrepreneurs about the fickle nature of commerce,” Wolford wrote in 2004.
Samuel A Pancoast of New Jersey was no more successful. He borrowed $20,000 from neighbors in 1856, only to auction off portions of the furnace property a year later when he couldn’t pay his bills.
For all its struggles, the furnace made an indelible impact on the Bloomery community.
The Furnace School educated the children of workers until 1857; textbooks were among the items auctioned off in that year’s bankruptcy.
There was a company store on the grounds.
In its prime, Bloomery had 2 tanneries, an iron maker, a gunsmith, a woolen manufacturer, a shoemaker and 2 millers.
Of the 88 people employed in the area at the time, 70 worked at the iron furnace, paid just over $23 per month.
In 1850, the Bloomery Furnace ironmaster was the wealthiest person in Bloomery District. His holdings, valued at $30,000 surpassed those of any other resident by $27,500.
The furnace sat idle from 1857 until 1880 when a partnership of Pancoast and McGee reopened it. They gave up a year later.
The property remained an asset of the Pancoast family until 1914 when the vast tract was sold to the Maryland Mining and Fruit Company.
The Bloomery Furnace swept the Industrial Revolution into Hampshire County in 1770. Over 110 years it created jobs and a community even though much of its existence was a financial struggle.
Now, 120 years after its demise, only memories and a stack of stones remain.
The writings of Rob Wolford and Glenwood Johnson in the book commemorating Hampshire County’s 250th anniversary in 2004 was invaluable to the creation of this article.
