Romney Ministerial Association to host community Easter service
The Romney Ministerial Association’s community Easter sunrise service will be held at the Romney Elementary School baseball field on School Street at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 9.
Dennis Morris will lead the music, and James Tyree will deliver the message.
Maundy Thursday with Romney Presbyterian
Romney Presbyterian Church invites the community to join them for a Maundy Thursday service with communion and Taize-style music at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, with dinner to follow.
They’ll also be holding Easter morning services, one at 9 a.m. at St. Luke’s Chapel on River Road and one at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church on Rosemary Lane in Romney.
Timber Ridge Christian celebrates Easter Sunday
Timber Ridge Christian Church – 5501 Christian Church Road in High View – will be holding their annual Easter morning sunrise service at 7 a.m., followed by light refreshments. The service will be outdoors, if weather permits.
The regular worship service will be at 11 a.m.
Fairview Lutheran holds Easter service
Fairview Lutheran Church in Gore will have their Easter service on April 9 beginning at 9 a.m. Henry Hodges will lead the service, with Pastor Terry Hannon serving Holy Communion. Everyone is invited to attend.
Fairview Lutheran to host Easter bake and jewelry sale
Fairview Lutheran Church, located on Route 50 east of Capon Bridge on Route 733 will have an Easter bake sale and jewelry sale on April 7 and 8. Doors open at 9 a.m. each day.
Available baked items include cakes, candy, cookies, breads, pies, etc. Old jewelry, books and collector Barbie dolls will also be available.
Mt. Union prepares Easter Cantata
Mt. Union Christian Church’s choir will be presenting an Easter Cantata called, “In Christ Alone” on Sunday, April 9 at 9 a.m.
The church is located on Route 29, north of Slanesville. All are welcome to attend.
Safe Haven Tabernacle gathers for sunrise Easter service
Safe Haven Tabernacle will hold their Easter sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 9 at Indian Mound Cemetery. Dress warm and bring your own lawn chair.
In case of rain, the service will be held indoors at the church, located at 125 N. Charlevoix Place in Romney. For more information, call 304-822-0258.
‘The Passion of Christ’ at Romney Church of the Nazarene
Romney Church of the Nazarene is hosting “The Passion of the Christ” movie and light refreshments on April 7 at 2 p.m. and a kids’ egg hunt (food, games and crafts) on April 8 from 11-1, ages 0-12.
The church is located at 339 Elk Place. Event is free and open to all. Join us!
Women for Christ set meeting
Tri-State Women for Christ will meet in Cumberland on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. They regularly host guest speakers for their luncheons. Make reservations by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-729-1928.
Mountain View AG holds revival
Mountain View Assembly of God church on top of Cooper Mountain in Capon Bridge will be in revival April 2 to April 5, 6 p.m. every evening, with evangelists Steve and Linda Messick.
All are welcome.
Little Capon Baptist Church members head to Israel
Pastor Paul (Tony) and Chris Baker from Little Capon Baptist Church will be taking their third trip to Israel this November. The dates are Nov. 28-Dec. 8 and will be a trip through the land of the Bible. The total cost of the trip is $3,697, including airfare from Dulles.
A $555 deposit is required to secure your reservation if you’re interested in traveling with the group. Reservations and deposits must be made on or before April 26. Checks can be made payable to CTTI (Christian Tours to Israel) and sent to Pastor Tony and Chris Baker, 189 Tochnoma Lane, Augusta.
For more info, call 304-496-8288.
Romney food pantry open 3 days a week
The food pantry at Romney’s First United Methodist Church is open 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.
It’s in the basement of the church at 49 N. High St., but use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner.
Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Food pantries, clothing closet serve CB
Two different food pantries are open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in Capon Bridge.
Amazing Grace Baptist Church on Christian Church Road distributes food from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month,
Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St., has its food pantry open from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, The church’s clothing closet is open at the same time.
Springfield, Augusta pantries open on Tuesday
Food pantries serving the Springfield and Augusta areas are both open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Springfield Assembly of God is at 7637 Cumberland Road.
St. Peter Church of Deliverance is at 536 St. Peter Lane, off Mack Road. Call 304-496-7850 for directions.
