HC Arts Council offers art classes for different skill levels
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Arts Council is offering classes to help artists of any level get ready for the Hampshire Highlands Art and Music Festival on Sept. 9 in Romney. And while these classes will be of help to those who plan on entering the plein air competition at the Festival, anyone is welcome to take either or both classes.
Robin Pancake’s popular Anyone Can Draw class is back on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Ages 16 and up. All materials will be provided. The fee is $30 per student. This class will introduce basic drawing skills, and it will also help advance anyone who already has some skill.
The “Five W’s of Plein Air” workshop is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. It will help novice and intermediate plein air painters learn a step-by-step approach for a painting design roadmap, which forms the foundation for a successful plein air painting experience.
Taught by Kristen Colebank, the workshop is suitable for artists working in all painting media (acrylic, oil, watercolor, pastel, etc.) Students should have basic drawing skills and should bring a small sketchbook and their preferred drawing materials (pencil, pen, markers) for creating value sketches. Class time will take place indoors and outdoors, and students are welcome to bring easels and/or camp chairs for the outside portion of the class. The cost for the class is $35; enrollment for ages 14 and up is limited to nine students.
These classes are offered in Studio 203 in the Brannon Building on the campus of the WVSDB in Romney. Students for these classes should pack a light lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.