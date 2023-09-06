Mark those calendars...
SEPT. 9
Hampshire Highlands Arts & Music Festival
This juried arts and music fest will rock Romney with toe-tapping music, puppet shows, dance and tumbling exhibitions, artist and art demonstrations, and a plein air “quick draw” competition.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. in downtown Romney near the Co-op – and so does the plein air competition registration – and musical performances at the gazebo in the Taggart Hall lawn will run all day.
The festival’s environmental theme is “Renewable Energy,” and there will be themed activities underway all day as well.
SEPT. 9
Honeybee Music scarecrow competition
Nothing screams “fall” like a scarecrow competition. Honeybee Music in Romney is sponsoring this year’s contest once again, with cash prizes for the top three scarecrows.
This competition will take place at the Hampshire Highland Arts and Music Festival in downtown Romney.
You can bring a scarecrow that’s already been assembled, or you can make your own with supplies provided, including an eight-foot wooden frame, a burlap head to decorate, clothing, wigs and more.
SEPT. 9
9th annual Heritage Car Show
The annual fall favorite for car-lovers is here, and will begin at 9 a.m. at Romney Cycles at 51 Industrial Park Road. There’s a $15 registration fee, and awards will be given at 3 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department Youth Fund.
There will also be a gun raffle, door prizes, event t-shirts, raffle prizes and more.
No alcohol, pets or loud music will be permitted.
SEPT. 9
10th annual Freedom Ride and Veterans Appreciation Festival
For the 10th year, Hampshire veterans will be honored at the Capon Bridge festival and with a “Freedom Ride,” which begins at Romney Cycle at 8:30 a.m. Kickstands up at 10.
The festival has free admission, and will take place at the fire hall grounds. It’ll open at noon and run until 6 p.m., with live music, vendors, crafts, a bounce house for kids, food and more.
SEPT. 9
Storytouring: Phantoms & Folklore
The Roving Peregrine Theatre Company storytellers Ryan Perry and Christopher Leatherman will bring tales of Appalachia and its people to The River House in Capon Bridge at 3 p.m.
It’s not quite Halloween yet, but this eerie storytelling experience – appropriate for ages 10 and up – will get you in the spooky mood.
SEPT. 10
Student music recital
The Cat and the Fiddle’s students will be showing their skills at The River House in Capon Bridge on Sept. 10 at a recital.
At TRH’s outdoor stage, students will perform on fiddle, guitar, banjo, piano and voice.
The recital begins at 3 p.m. and is free to the public, though donations are welcome to help further the Music Makers Scholarship Program.
SEPT. 16
3rd annual Music in the Park
Music in the Park returns on Sept. 16 for a day of bluegrass and old-time gospel at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta.
The free event begins at 10 a.m., with music starting at 11. Bands will perform until 2 p.m. The lineup will feature Josh Oldaker (11 a.m.), Harvest Hill (noon), Lost River (1 p.m.) and High Mountain (2 p.m.).
Food will also be available; smoked barbecue chicken, hot dogs, sides, chips and drinks.
Please bring non-perishable food items or a freewill donation.
All proceeds will benefit local food banks. Bring your own chairs and blankets.
SEPT. 22-23
Capon Bridge Founders Day Festival
Capon Bridge’s annual Founders Day festival kicks off Sept. 22 with a 6 p.m. Rain Crow concert, and will continue beginning Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with a day filled with historical fun.
Musical performances Saturday will include Bear Hill Bluegrass, Maria Rose and Danny Elswick, Joe and Sam Herrmann, Charlee Allman and more.
The festival will take place at the Capon Bridge fire hall grounds.
SEPT. 23
Folklife program: Paw Paw history
Learn the history of the paw paw fruit here – plus information related to its cultivation, foraging and a demonstration of its wild food processing.
There will be a hands-on opportunity as well, with a paw paw tree planting and preparing beds for direct seeding.
This program is free to attend, and is sponsored by the Hampshire County Community Foundation.
SEPT. 30
Fall for the Arts auction
From 6 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 30, The River House’s Fall for the Arts auction will bring festive food and drinks, music, live and silent auctions – plus a dance party.
Included will be art, custom-made home décor, art experiences and trips. Tickets and auction purchases benefit The River House, Capon Bridge’s nonprofit arts venue. For more information about ticket cost and donations, visit their website at theriverhousewv.org/events/art-auction-2023.
