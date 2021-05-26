What is it that lies within the human nature of mankind that causes us to never be satisfied? We may say that we are, but if that be so for now, satisfaction doesn’t seem to last for long.
There is within us an insatiable desire to “keep up with the Joneses” or to want bigger and better. Such was the case with the farmer in the Bible after his fields had produced a bumper crop. Though his barns were filled beyond capacity, and although he could have been a blessing to those who had far less than he had, he had no intention of helping out those who were less fortunate.
“What shall I do? I have no place to store my crops,” he asked himself. Then he said, “This is what I’ll do. I will tear down my barns and build bigger ones, and there I will store all my grain and my goods. And I’ll say to myself, ‘You have plenty of good things laid up for many years. Take life easy; eat, drink and be merry.’” –Luke 12:16-20
He had more than enough to take care of himself but was not content. He wanted more.
Greed can be very detrimental to an individual emotionally as well as financially. Greed can easily cause people to overspend far beyond what their budget would allow, therefore, putting them into financial debt they can’t afford to pay. Being in such a situation can cause a person to worry themselves sick over their finances and their inability to pay their bills.
Greed can cause issues between friends or family members. I know folks who have a hard time dealing with others around them having a better car or a bigger home or more of this or that.
Greed stirs up jealousy and resentment in some folks and thus puts a strain on relationships.
What is it that makes a person always want more? Greed in most cases is brought on by want rather than by need. If we could learn to be content with our needs being met, such contentment would eliminate feelings of greed.
I’m convinced that many people today can’t distinguish between their need and their want. What happens often is that a person sees something he or she wants and then it is played over in their mind so much that they have convinced themselves that their want has become a legitimate need.
It’s a difficult task to have to live with a nature that won’t allow us to be content with what we have or to be content with where we are. The apostle Paul said he had learned to be content with whatever situation he was in, whether he had much, or whether he had little. The only way a person can make such a statement is to reach the point where one understands that his/her needs require far less than what his/her wants to do. I know some, for example, who are content with beans and hotdogs to eat while others feel it’s not a legitimate meal if it doesn’t include things such as steak and baked potato.
So how do we conquer the sin of greed being a part of our inner nature? We give our desires to God and ask him to help us be content with our needs being met. We need to acknowledge that our self-worth doesn’t come from the type of car that we drive or the size home we live in. Our self-worth comes from knowing who we are in Christ.
Understanding who we are in Christ gives us the freedom to be who we are and not who others expect us to be. It gives us the freedom to be content with who we are and then, and only then, will we truly also understand the real difference between a God-given ambition and a self-driven greed.
First published Feb. 17, 2016
