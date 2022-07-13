Spotlights
KINGWOOD — A High View teen is one of the lastest graduates of the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy.
Cadet Donald Rayburn, son of Jessie Lucas and Shana Mohon of High View, was in the 58th class to complete this West Virginia National Guard program. Commencement exercises were held June 17 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood.
A total of 64 graduates from 23 counties across the state completed the requirements for graduation. CMSgt Brandon Ives congratulated the Cadets and gave the commencement address.
Rayburn was in Platoon 3. He was recognized for receiving the Deputy Director’s Distinction Award and Honor’s List as well as obtaining the 6 Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
During his time at the Academy, Cadet Rayburn served as the Color Guard Commander.
All graduating cadets have completed the residential phase of ChalleNGe, which includes activities in 8 core component areas ranging from service to community to employability skills.
Cadets in this class provided 2,979.5 hours of service to Community for such organizations as Operation Gratitude, Food for Preston, Chestnut Ridge Park, Kingwood Library, Raymond Wolfe Center, Osage Miner’s Museum, Adopt A Highway, and WV Land Trust.
Following graduation, cadets began a 1-year post-residential phase of ChalleNGe that includes placement activities in education or employment. o
Augusta woman graduates Marshall
HUNTINGTON — An Augusta woman was among more than 1,300 students who were awarded degrees from Marshall University in May.
Kelsey Mowrey received a bachelor of business administration degree from the university.
