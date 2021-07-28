‘Who is Jesus’ Bible School coming
“Who is this man called Jesus?” will be the theme of a 3-day Bible School at Ebenezer United Methodist Church next week.
The sessions will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 2-4, at the church on U.S. 50 in Sunrise Summit.
Willow Chapel homecoming Sunday
Willow Chapel United Methodist Church in Capon Springs will hold its annual homecoming Sunday (Aug. 1).
Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. and a covered-dish lunch follows at the Capon Springs Fire Hall.
Zion has 1-day Bible School
“God’s Awesome VBS Carnival” comes to town Saturday, Aug. 7.
The 10:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. event will be held at Zion Church of Christ, 488 Zion Church Road, Augusta.
Along with lunch, water activities are on the agenda, so wear clothes that can get wet.
1-day Bible School coming
Beaver Run Church of the Brethren on Beaver Run Road between Junction and Burlington, will hold a 1-day summer Bible School on Saturday, Aug. 7.
This year’s theme will be “Fishers of Men,” with classes from pre-K through 12th grades.
Breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m. with the opening session at 9. Bible classes, activities, craft and music session will be held throughout the day. The afternoon session after lunch ends at 3 p.m.
Preregister on the Facebook event page, @Fishers of Men: Bible School Saturday Beaver Run Church of the Brethren, Burlington, WV, or call Racheal at 304-813-4102.
Women for Christ meet
The Women for Christ luncheon was held July 14 at the Cumberland Country Club with 79 in attendance.
Chairman Bernadette Ross blessed the picnic-style food. Jill Wilson, owner of the Purple Oven Bakery in Fort Ashby, provided each table with samples of her goodies and shared her life story leading up to opening a bakery in her home.
Rebecca Rust entertained the ladies with several beautiful songs before sharing her testimony of “Miracles.”
The next meeting will be held at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 11. Make reservations by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-729-1928 or Bernadette at 301-724-2414.
