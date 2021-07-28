Statewide

How familiar are you with some of the iconic locations around the Mountain State?

Review Sports Editor Nick Carroll has taken his travel statewide, accompanied by his weimaraner, Nittany the Pooch.

Can you identify the 9 locations where Nick photographed Nittany?

 If you’re truly fearless, ignore the clues.

Check your answers against the key at the bottom of the page, then check the scale to see how West Virginia-savvy you rate.

1

Pooch considers furthering her education at this student-friendly site.
2

You can find this famous hall in Pittsburgh, New York City and this small West Virginia town.
3

Nittany hopes to run into Baby Dog, the state’s 2nd most famous pup, at this important location.
4

WV native Nick Saban won a state football championship at this now-closed high school.
5

Pooch prepares to board the air tram at this iconic State Park. 
6

Pooch headed to Mineral County to see this birthplace of a famous president’s mom.
7

The Review news hound discovers the Glade Creek Grist Mill, located in this State Park, which boasts 4,127 acres of stunning, Mountain State scenery.
8

Nittany musters up the courage to meet the monster who is arguably the most famous resident of this tiny town.
9

The most adventurous pup in West Virginia finds herself here at the highest point in West Virginia.

