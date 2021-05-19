Judy graduates Eastern Mennonite
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eastern Mennonite University hosted the 2021 Commencement ceremony earlier this month, awarding 351 degrees, including 209 undergraduate degrees, 104 master’s degrees, 37 graduate certificates, and 1 doctorate.
John Judy of Shanks graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in kinesiology and exercise science with a minor in biology.
Fairmont St. cites 4 HHS grads
FAIRMONT — Four Hampshire County residents were among more than 1,000 students honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University during the spring 2021 semester.
Ashley Marshall and Abigail Nester were named to the President’s List.
Shyann Strawderman and Samuel Wilson were named to the Dean’s List.
Full-time students who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA are named to the President’s List.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.