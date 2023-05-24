100 years ago – 1923
MORGANTOWN – The “Big Red” of Parkersburg High School put the finishing touches to a successful athletic year here today by ramping away with the sixth Annual West Virginia High School track and field meet. The Wood countians amassed a total of 66 points. Pennsboro was second with 31, and Huntington third with 27.5.
The two events in which Romney won are as follows: 220-yard low hurdles – Martin, Romney, fifth. Time 27 3-5 seconds. 120-yard high hurdles – Martin, Romney, fifth. Time 17 2-5 seconds.
50 years ago – 1973
Due to circumstances that prevented the Athletic Boosters’ Club from holding its annual All Sports banquet at this time, the “Bud Nealis” Sportsman of the Year Award was presented to Mr. Manus “Junior” Fisher and his lovely wife, Nancy, as co-recipients, at a special session of the booster club members and their guests. The only damper on the evening’s festivities was the fact that “Uncle Bud,” the award’s namesake, was hospitalized with a painful back ailment and was unable to attend.
Steven Mitchell Corbin of Romney, was one of 439 students named to the dean’s list at Fairmont State College recently.
On May 19, Tammy Beatty, Darlene Haines, Hazel Haines and Nancy Heavner placed first in a Junior Dance Twirl Team in Wheeling at the West Virginia State Championship contest. They have never lost in dance twirl competition.
40 years ago – 1983
The construction project of the new firehouse for the Augusta Volunteer Fire Department has been progressing steadily. The exterior of the building is completed and work is being done inside to complete the electrical wiring. Once the electrical work is finished, the company hopes to begin finishing the interior of the building.
Members of the Hampshire County Board of Education will sponsor a dinner June 18, at the Romney Fire Hall, to honor Superintendent Harold C. Carl, II, who is leaving our area to take a position as Superintendent of Schools for Pleasants County, West Virginia.
30 years ago – 1993
Hampshire High School’s performing show choir brought home trophies from the Festival of the
Lakes competition in Toronto, Canada held May 5-11. The group received top awards for their mixed choir and show choir performances as well as excellent ratings.
Farmer, statesman and banker: Three vocations that sum up the life of 85-year-old William T. Milleson of Springfield. Closing the door on the banking aspect of his life, Milleson has announced his retirement from the board of directors of the First National Bank of Romney after serving 56 years.
Hampshire Memorial Hospital proudly announces that Roberta D. McCauley has been selected by the Board of Northeast Health Management Inc., to serve as the hospital’s new administrator.
20 years ago – 2003
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Romney Middle School student Christopher Vickery is hoping it will be Christopher’s Victory when all is said and done in this week’s Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee being held in Washington. The 76th annual event started at 7:30 a.m. today (Wednesday).Vickery, listed as student number 123 on the spelling bee’s list of 251 spellers, went head-to-head this morning with 124 students in the first round of competition. Vickery is a 13-year-old, eighth-grade student at RMS who enjoys playing soccer and going camping.
ROMNEY — With the completion of the youth center, members of the Romney Parks and Recreation Board are turning their attention to the swimming pool. Board president and city councilman William Hicks said Monday night following the regularly scheduled city council meeting that contracts have already been signed to renovate the pool area.
“We have had unforeseen delays with contractors, engineers and timelines that have delayed the project,” said Hicks. “It would be impossible to have the necessary renovations completed for this summer.”
But, Hicks said, all indications are that the city will once again have a public swimming pool available by next summer.
10 years ago – 2013
ROMNEY — The Romney History Festival committee is presenting its first annual festival to celebrate the history of Romney from May 30 through June 1. The festival begins at noon this Thursday, May 30, with an opening ceremony at Celebration Park located next to City Hall.
There will be a reading of the roll call for bricks purchased for Celebration Park. Bricks not yet in place will be displayed inside City Hall. There will be an unveiling of an artist rendering showing plans for the remainder of the park. Festivities will coincide with Confederate Memorial Day, which is June 1 this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.