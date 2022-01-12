Happy New Year, everyone. How many times have you heard it already? We all hope and pray for a better year than 2021.
Winter arrived last week with all its charming elements. Friday we received 6 inches of snow, and Saturday morning we woke up to a low of 4 degrees. That’s cold, after a week in the 50s and 60s. I go with the warmer temperatures.
A few late Christmas items that were too late for last time:
The Saturday of the 18th, Randy and Wanda Koontz, Gig and Gale Smith attended a Christmas get-together at the home of Wayne and Linn Long near Fort Ashby.
Belated anniversary wishes to Randy and Wanda Koontz of being married 46 years on Dec. 20. We all did get to go see the Festival of Lights in Augusta the Sunday after Christmas. It wasn’t crowded, and all the lights, with the new ones, were beautiful.
The writer had a delicious Christmas Eve dinner with Jeff and Patricia Swann.
On Monday after Christmas, Vickie Shaffer and Sharon Miller of Cumberland visited the writer to celebrate Christmas. We had lunch and exchanged gifts.
Birthday wishes to Gale Smith on the 15th, and her sister Wanda Koontz on the 16th, Norma Shanholtzer’s granddaughter Shaylynn Dabbs of Doddridge County did get to go to Pasadena, Calif. and marched in the Rose Bowl Parade with other band directors. She was the only one to represent West Virginia.
