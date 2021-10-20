Thought: “Love your neighbor as yourself, but don’t take down the fence.” –Carl Sandburg
Fall is in the air, and the leaves on the trees are so pretty. Amanda Ruckman and I traveled to Blackwater Falls, Davis, and etc. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and each time I go, I see different things. This time, along with many things, we went by a church on one road. The church, Old Allegheny Church of the Brethren, dated back to 1883. We stopped, but the door was locked. The sign said a Cosner Reunion and a date. I am into genealogy and would love to know more about this church. I will have to search more. I really enjoyed the day. Amanda always, each year, takes me for my birthday and it is coming up soon.
Deepest sympathy to the family of Roger Wilson, Anna Combs family, Kerry Bean family and Roger Hawse family. There has been so much sadness. I may have missed some, but you have our deepest sympathy.
Covid-19 is still around and several folks are sick. Try to stay healthy. We are having school and church services, etc. Try to be safe and enjoy life.
The Hunter’s Pancake Dinner at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren has been canceled for this year. Hope we are able to have it next year.
Daylight Savings Time will end Nov. 7 this year, which is not too far off the way time has been flying by.
Enjoyed a phone call from my cousin, Frank Baher, from Petersburg. We can still call people, even though visiting on the porch will soon be over due to the cold weather.
The Sowers/Wilfong benefit at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds on Sunday, Oct. 17 was well attended. Several nice cars, trucks and motorcycles were there for the car show.
Any news to share, please let us know. Until next time, stay warm and safe. Pray for the sick. God bless.
