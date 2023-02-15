Is early spring here? We really enjoyed those few days of 60 to 70 degree weather, which is unusual for February. I hope we don’t have payback.
Last Friday, Wanda Koontz met with girls, Billie-Ray Householder, Laura Twigg, Betty Hollar and Susan Simpson, and had lunch at Ruby Tuesdays and they were members of the Class of 1968 from Oldtown High School.
