I’m going on vacation in a few weeks. Hallelujah.
Every year, my family does a weeklong trip to the beach at Emerald Isle, N.C., and it’s usually my only actual beach time of the entire year (barring a random lake trip every once in a blue moon).
Since this beach trip is, like, the ONLY time I go out in public in a swimsuit, it’s important to have a good, solid collection of suits that work.
Sometimes, this means I have to buy swimsuits. And, while we all know I hate spending money, I will drop too many dollars on swimsuits during the summer. Way too much for just 1 week in North Carolina.
Be that as it may, the other day I was going through my swimsuit collection and doing what my mom calls “culling the herd.”
That means getting rid of the swimsuits that are saggy, that ride up, that are old, that don’t stretch or that just simply don’t fit my style anymore.
And so, I culled the herd. And then, naturally, I got the itch to look online for some more suits that will actually work for me, and I was reminded of why I absolutely hate swimsuit shopping.
It doesn’t matter if the shopping is done online or in stores. It’s terrible either way, and I’m going to give my unabridged opinion here: 24 is a hard age for swimsuit shopping.
Ladies, have you BEEN swimsuit shopping lately? Have you seen the styles that are on the racks/online these days?
I don’t want to be graphic here in newsprint, but YIKES.
(Quick aside: I already know as I continue this column, I will sound like my mother. But that is understandable and unavoidable. By acknowledging it, I’m refusing to let it bother me.)
All I’m saying is, there needs to be a little more coverage for me, OK? This is a FAMILY vacation I’m going on a few weeks. It’s not spring break at Cabo San Lucas or a bachelorette party in Miami.
Also, can we have a frank discussion about comfort?
It is simply not comfortable to have fabric riding all up into your business; I don’t care who you are.
But here’s my point about being 24: I’m too old for the teenybopper suits, but I also don’t want to age myself too much. I need a nice, age-appropriate, comfortable swimsuit collection that is also cute. That’s all I want. Is that too much to ask?
While the models in the catalogues and online are always smiling away, ignoring the fact that they’re staring a yeast infection in the face due to their body-unfriendly swimsuit styles, that doesn’t mean it translates into normal vacationwear for the rest of us.
It’s sort of unlike me to write a column just complaining about something, but some things just need to be said, though I should note that this story of trauma and deception (i.e. Emma June going swimsuit shopping) does, in fact, have a happy ending.
I did buy a couple new swimsuits. They’re cute AND comfortable, and, in my opinion, age appropriate for a 24-year-old who is just trying to go to the beach, get just the right amount of sunburnt and enjoy her upcoming vacation.
See? Happy ending (at least until next year’s culling of the herd).
