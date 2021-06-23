It all started late last week when I received a call from a number I did not recognize. As we all do at times, I hesitated answering the unrecognizable number, opting instead to let the machine get it. However, at some point just before the answering machine could kick on, I felt a certain compulsion to pick up the receiver. On the other end was a sweet, gentle voice that automatically put my spirit at ease.
I hesitate to answer some of those unrecognizable numbers because I have a tendency to get calls from telemarketers reminding me that I am getting older and attempting to sell me everything from patches for my aches and pains to pills for my suspected sugar diabetes. But this was no telemarketer. Instead, it was a lady who was a reader of my column who wanted to comment on a recent post.
The post involved some of my reflections of my childhood days growing up on the George Stump farm, located off River Road south of Romney. The person on the other end of the phone just happened to be Ms. Betty Rice, a daughter of the late George Stump.
Although she is somewhat older than me, we talked about our families, catching up on old times and filling each other in on where life had taken each of us. I must shorten what could almost be a chapter of a new book, but our conversation ended up with my being invited to her home to reminisce a little more than what our phone conversation would allow.
My suspicions were correct about this lady I had never personally met since she had gone on to college before I ever made my entrance into this world, literally, on her father's farm.
The little house I was born in no longer stands, but the memories of days gone by were still pretty clear as we spoke for the first time face-to-face. Two of my older brothers joined me on my visit to her home, making the event even more enjoyable as I listened to them talk of people I didn't know but had heard of during my childhood years.
Our visit with this wonderful Christian lady was memorable, to say the least, with the two of them catching up with an old friend and me gleaning from their conservation with my new friend. I guess we can always learn from our experiences, and with that being the case, I did learn a couple of things from this one.
One thing is, don't ever miss that unrecognizable number because it may just be a new friend from the old days.
Second, you just may miss out on one of the nicest times God could ever send you.
First published June 17, 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.