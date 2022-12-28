Peabody completes Mountaineer Academy
KINGWOOD — A High View teen is one of the latest graduates of the Mountaineer ChalleNge Academy North.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Peabody completes Mountaineer Academy
KINGWOOD — A High View teen is one of the latest graduates of the Mountaineer ChalleNge Academy North.
Othie Peabody, son of Robert and Sarah Peabody of High View, was in the 59th class to complete this West Virginia National Guard program. Commencement exercises were held Friday, Dec. 16, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood.
A total of 73 graduates from 31 counties across the state of West Virginia completed the requirements for graduation. BG Michael Cadle congratulated the Cadets and gave the commencement address.
Peabody was in Platoon 3. He was recognized for receiving the Cadre Distinction Award, Deputy Director’s Distinction Award (3D Award), Honor’s List, Instructor’s List (4), Level 1 PT, S2C Award, as well as obtaining the 6 Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
All graduating Cadets have completed the residential phase of ChalleNGe, which includes activities in eight core component areas ranging from Service to Community to Employability Skills. Cadets in this class provided 4909.7 hours of Service to Community for such organizations as Alzheimer’s Association, Operation Christmas Child, Trout for Cheat, Raymond Wolfe Center, Preston United Football, And Terra Alta Football. Following graduation, these Cadets will begin a one-year post-residential phase of ChalleNGe, including placement activities in education and/or employment.
Applications are currently being accepted for Class 1-23 South, which begins in April. Call toll-free at 1-800-529-7700 for more information.
Wolford, Alderman make President’s List
ELKINS — Davis & Elkins College has released its president’s list for the fall 2022 semester which includes all full-time students who earned a 4.0 GPA.
Two students from Hampshire County have earned President’s List honors; Stephanie Wolford from Capon Bridge and Cora Alderman from Points.
Davis & Elkins Collage is located in Elkins, West Virginia and offers 45 academic programs
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.