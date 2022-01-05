Last month, I wrote about pausing before the headlong rush into Christmas to celebrate Advent, the period of penitence and preparation pointing to Christmas being more than memorial to the long-ago birth of Jesus.
Christmas is also an expectant celebration awaiting Christ’s eventual return. It often baffles me that, despite Christmas creeping earlier every year, most people seem to just celebrate the 1st day of Christmas, Dec. 25, and then stop. Within the church, Christmas begins on Dec. 25 and continues for 12 days (thus the song) until Jan. 5, the day this message is scheduled to be published.
Jan. 6, the day many subscribers to this paper will receive their editions, is Epiphany, the day we celebrate the arrival of the 3 magi (or wise men, or kings) to Bethlehem and the delivery of their gifts to Jesus. Growing up, I only remember hearing the 1st verse and refrain of John Hopkin’s carol about the event, but it is worth taking some time to remember the remaining verses that describe the meaning of the gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.
The 1st verse, “We 3 kings of Orient are; / Bearing gifts, we traverse afar, / Field and fountain, / Moor and mountain, / Following yonder star” and the refrain, “O star of wonder, star of night, / Star with royal beauty bright, / Westward leading, still proceeding, / Guide us to thy perfect Light,” introduce the characters and setting, and are likely familiar to most of you and may also be all you know of the song.
Each of the next 3 verses elaborates on one of the 3 gifts before the 5th and final verse brings them back together.
The 2nd verse, “Born a King on Bethlehem’s plain, / Gold I bring to crown him again; / King forever, / Ceasing never / Over us all to reign” focuses on the gift of gold. Gold is not just wealth, but is also the material used to make royal crowns, which symbolizes Jesus’ role as King of Kings.
The 3rd verse, “Frankincense to offer have I; / Incense owns a Deity nigh; / Prayer and praising / Gladly raising, / Worshiping God on high” brings forward frankincense. Frankincense, a key ingredient in the incense burned in the temple in Jerusalem, points to Jesus’ priestly role and divinity.
I will always remember the 1st time I heard the 4th verse sung by a bass soloist: “Myrrh is mine; its bitter perfume / Breathes a life of gathering gloom; / Sorr’wing, sighing, / Bleeding, dying, / Sealed in the stone-cold tomb.” This verse is about the gift of myrrh. Myrrh was an embalming agent used to preserve bodies after death, and so foreshadows Jesus’ death.
The final verse, “Glorious now behold him arise, / King and God and Sacrifice: / Alleluia, Alleluia / Sounds through the earth and skies.” If the 4th verse directs our attention to Good Friday and Jesus’ death, the 5th verse brings us through to Easter and the Resurrection, reminding us just why we still remember Jesus’ long-ago birth, and why we look forward with hope and expectation to Christ’s eventual return.
