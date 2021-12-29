The year is winding down quickly. I remember thinking September was taking her time, but all of a sudden it’s the end of December.
The temperatures are moving into the frigid category I associate with this time of year and I don’t like it one bit.
The good thing is we have not gotten any snow. I have several friends who are looking forward to winter sledding and tubing, and I am tempted, but not enough to go along. I’m more of the “sit in the sunroom reading and watching the birds” type of winter folk.
Larry always has to go outside and find something to do, but not me. No flowers, no interest. We both grew up in the north and although we enjoyed them when we were young, old age has put a damper on outdoor winter sports for us.
We have bird feeders strategically placed outside our sunroom for year-round enjoyment and have myriad birds, including many varieties of woodpeckers that stay with us all year. The biggest surprise are the bluebirds who use their nests all winter.
I am unsure what they eat, but I see them on the feeders now and again, so they must be finding something.
We used to have large thickets on the power line where wood thrushes, rufous-sided towhees and other birds used to live, but 2 years ago it was all cut down and nothing grows there. We didn’t have many visitors last winter, but hopefully they’ll come back this year.
We planted many milkweed seeds under the power line this year, hoping to attract monarch butterflies. Last year we had some moonflowers growing on the power line and we plan to put out more in the spring, but obviously we can’t put in any shrubs or large plants.
The cardinals get more beautiful as the year goes on and are an especially welcome site against the winter snows. Larry keeps busy cleaning the heated bird bath. It’s a necessity in winter.
I was reading about winterberry (llex verticillata) shrubs and their beautiful red berries, wondering why we didn’t have any when I saw their name and realized they were holly plants.
They’re a low-maintenance, deciduous shrub that’s native to eastern North America. We have grown them in the past, but not since we moved up on the mountain and the reason is simple.
Although the birds love the berries in winter, the leaves are very sharp when they dry and fall off. They blend with other leaves and make for a most unpleasant surprise when you find one.
However, if you have an area in need of a large showy evergreen shrub, a winterberry is just the ticket. They like full sun and are not picky about the soil. You will need both a male and a female plant if you want the red berries and heavy gloves to clean up the fallen leaves under it.
I have seen holly plants listed as deer resistant because of their sharp leaves, but protect new shrubs anyhow. We all know how reliable those plants labeled “deer resistant” are.
Many of you have poinsettias in your homes and although I talked about them before, here’s a refresher in case you missed it.
Your plant needs to be away from heat sources and drafty doors, in an area where it will receive at least 6 hours of indirect sun. Keep it moist, but not wet and if it’s wrapped in foil, poke holes in the bottom so it can drain. Never let it set in water.
Wait until the top dries out and water. Toward the end of January, begin fertilizing half strength every 2 weeks.
In March we’ll talk about cutting it back and getting it through the summer. And by the way, a poinsettia is a nice gift and you can always find one this time of year, even though Christmas has passed.
Christmas is not about how much money you spend; it’s about enjoying your friends and family. We recently spent a weekend with old friends, their siblings and children (all grown).
As always, there was a lot of talk about days long gone and someone mentioned a picture of the young boys at the beach and everyone knew exactly what they were talking about. There was a lot of laughter and comments about skinny legs and about where the picture was taken.
It occurred to me there would be no pictures to laugh about from that weekend because they were all on phones. We live in an era when everyone is taking pictures, but none are going on the fridge or in an album for our grandkids to look through later.
So, this holiday when everyone gets together, take some pictures and print them out. You’ll be glad you did.
