Summertime has been busy for Hampshire County folks, with the Fair last week in Augusta and now celebrating the Peach Festival Aug. 6-8 in Romney. Many folks have been able to go on vacations, and students are off to college this week, and the county schools will be returning to class soon.
There will not be a Horn Camp Community Picnic this year, but looking ahead to October. The annual Fall Festival is planned at the Grassy Lick Community Center.
Ernie and Betty Racey have enjoyed having friends Charles and Mariland Lee of Kearneysville come by to visit. Louis and Janis Llewellyn of Frostburg, Md. spent the afternoon with us Tuesday, after time with niece Karen Dean in Shanks. Also was happy to have Amanda Twigg spend time with us, and Greta McKee with grandchildren Charlie, Jay and Autumn Ruckman stopping in.
Prayers going out to Cinda Bowan as she recuperates from recent surgery, and to Ralphie Fitzwater and Sheila Bradfield of Sperrys Run Road, and Phillip Bean.
