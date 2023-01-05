Among those fortunate enough to have seen Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” (frank-en-STEEN, that is) will remember the scene where Igor (the late Marty Feldman) obtains a brain for the “good” doctor. When the doctor notes that his creation is not quite normal, he inquires of Igor where the brain came from, whereupon Igor informs the doctor that the brain was from a jar labeled “Abby Normal.”
What determines in medicine and physiology what is normal and abnormal? Let’s examine a couple of the variables in medicine where physicians and patients attempt to obtain “normality.”
Blood pressure – Over the years, there have been shifts in opinion as to what constitutes normal blood pressure. At one point in time, high blood pressure was thought to be readings of greater than 140 systolic and/or 90 diastolic. Other experts in the field have considered these criteria too high and feel 130 over 80 should be the benchmark. What is the basis of a blood pressure reading being too high or all right? Ancient Egyptian physicians around 1500 BCE observed a correlation between the strength of the peripheral pulse and the development of heart and brain disorders.
In 1733, English clergyman Stephen Hales devised a manometer that could measure the blood pressure in a horse. The sphygmomanometer was invented by an Italian physician in 1896. In the early 1900s, physicians were beginning to note a correlation between blood pressure and heart disease and stroke. When President Roosevelt died of an apparent stroke, he was noted to have a blood pressure of 300/160 shortly before he succumbed to the stroke and was noted to have evidence of congestive heart failure before the stroke occurred.
What helped further and more precisely define what levels of blood pressure constituted being hypertensive was the Framingham Heart study in the mid 1900s. This study, which is still ongoing, examined a large population, gathered data and noted that higher levels of blood pressure correlated with higher risks of heart disease, stroke and vascular disease. Basically, what defined hypertension was not an arbitrarily assigned number but the observation that there is a level of blood pressure that increases the risk of subsequent cardiovascular events. This is important because the vast majority of individuals with high blood pressure, especially early on, have no symptoms. Years of uncontrolled hypertension produce changes in the blood vessels that can reduce blood flow to the heart muscle. The high pressure in the arteries also puts extra strain on the heart that is trying to push blood into the circulation against increased resistance.
What “ideal” blood pressure is depends on the individual’s situation. Individuals with existing heart disease or chronic kidney disease have different “normal” blood pressure goals than healthier individuals.
High cholesterol – What symptoms do people have when their cholesterol levels are high? In general, a high cholesterol level, in and of itself, produces no symptoms. Like high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol does its dirty work slowly and covertly. It causes plaque buildup in the inner surface of the arterial walls. These plaques grow and infiltrate into the inner portion of the arterial walls. The plaques, however, are fragile and are prone to split or rupture. When this occurs, the inner wall of the blood vessel is exposed to the blood in the artery. The body attempts to close off this breach in the wall by forming a protective clot. However, if the clot becomes too large, it blocks the artery. In the heart, this can cause a heart attack. In the brain, this can cause a stroke.
What determines the level of cholesterol that is unsafe? In the aforementioned Framingham study, in addition to examining the effects of blood pressure on cardiac events, investigators also looked at these same large populations, measured cholesterol levels and subsequently observed the rates of strokes, heart attacks and peripheral vascular disease years later. Again, there was a direct correlation between total cholesterol, and low-density cholesterol and the incidence of adverse cardiovascular events. Notably, there was an inverse relationship between high-density cholesterol levels and these adverse events. What has defined high cholesterol is the level that creates an increased the risk of cardiovascular events on the individual. The key words here are risk and probability. As an example, my mother lived into her mid 80s. She had cholesterol levels as high as 300. She never had her cholesterol treated, and there was no evidence she ever had any cardiovascular disease (she died from other causes). She was an outlier, as are people who have low cholesterol levels and still develop heart disease.
Bone mineral densities and hemoglobin A1Cs are measurements taken in asymptomatic individuals to detect silent disease. These test measurements have ranges of normal values. Treatments are available to attempt to normalize those numbers and reduce the risk of adverse consequences in the future. As has been mentioned before in Healthy Hampshire, your primary care provider who knows you well is the best source of information and advice.
The writer is part of the primary care clinician team at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. o
