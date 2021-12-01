Usher in the holiday season as Highland Arts Unlimited welcomes back Bayfield Brass for a Christmas concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Keyser Presbyterian Church.
Bayfield Brass was founded in 1989 when all 5 of the members of the group comprised the U.S. Naval Academy Band Brass Quintet.
Their partnership grew so that when some of its original members went on to other full-time endeavors, the ensemble remained together to perform in the Baltimore-Washington region in their off-duty hours.
Blessed with the talents of 5 brass players who enjoy performing music of both classical and jazz styles, the Bayfield Brass began playing at various venues during the holiday season in 1993.
They have grown to become a holiday favorite, maintaining an active holiday schedule and performing for various public and private events throughout the year.
The group has recorded 2 CDs “Swingin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Songs of a Lost Generation,” Both CDs contain many arrangements by C. Rhoades Whitehill, formerly of Keyser, one of the founders of Bayfield Brass Quintet.
Tickets are $25 at the door or can be purchased in advance for $20 at Anderson’s Corner in Romney, or online at www.eventbrite.com, or by calling 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465.
Admission is free to Highland Arts Unlimited members, Potomac State College students and area students.
