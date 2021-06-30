In addition to the hazards of heat-related disease, another problem related to sun exposure requires careful attention. That problem is melanoma.
Melanoma is the 5th-leading cause of cancer in adults. The annual incidence is about 96,000 cases. The incidence varies greatly depending on race and ethnicity.
The incidence in non-Hispanic whites is 27 cases per 100,000 people. In people of Hispanic origin, it is 5 in 100,000 and in African Americans, 1 in 100,000 persons. The incidence of melanoma rose between 2001and 2015, that rise largely occurring in adults over 50 years old.
However, the incidence in adolescents and young adults dropped by 23% between 2006 and 2015. It is suspected that increased use of sunscreens as well as precautionary limitation of sun exposure have helped in this reduction.
Risk factors for melanoma include having an atypical mole (as opposed to round, well demarcated and evenly pigmented moles). Having more than 100 moles increases the risk, as well as having a family history of melanoma. Having light colored skin, red or blond hair, non-brown eyes and freckling are also factors that increase the risk of melanoma by 2 to 4 times the average risk.
A history of significant sunburns, especially in early life increases risk; 5 or more sunburns, particularly severe sunburns, doubles one’s likelihood of developing melanoma. The use of tanning beds is correlated with an increase in melanoma.
Compared to individuals who have never used tanning beds, those who have ever used one have an overall 16% increased risk of melanoma. A breakdown of this reveals an increased risk of 61% for those using a tanning bed over the course over a year. There is a 34% increase in risk for a lifetime tanning bed exposure of 10 or more sessions.
Individuals who have 1st used a tanning bed prior to the age of 25 have a 35% increase in risk above average for melanoma. Tanning beds had been popularized as a means of avoiding sunburns, which would seem at first glance to help reduce risk.
However, among individuals with no history of sunburns, melanoma patients were 4 times more likely to have used tanning beds than non-users.
Having had a diagnosis of melanoma in the past increases the risk of having additional ones in the future. The highest incidence of recurrences are in the 1st year after the initial diagnosis. About 10% of individuals who have melanoma have a positive family history of the diagnosis.
Other factors include having a suppressed immune system, a history of prostate cancer, a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and a history of endometriosis. Neither diet, smoking, alcohol nor occupation (save for sun exposure) predispose to melanoma.
Older age is associated with a higher incidence of melanoma. The median age of a person with a melanoma diagnosis is 63 years, the median age of someone dying of melanoma is 69 years.
What characteristics of a skin abnormality increases the likelihood of a melanoma? There is a mnemonic for this called ABCDE.
“A” refers to asymmetry, particularly asymmetry of shape. “B” is border irregularity especially if the border of the skin abnormality is not distinct from the surrounding normal appearing skin.
“C” is color variation. “D” is for diameter; greater than 6 mm increases the risk. “E” is evolution, where the skin abnormality undergone significant change.
Please note that none of these characteristics by itself, indicates a lesion is definitely a melanoma. Many older individuals have pigmented lesions called keratoses, which are pigmented and raised and can increase in size, but are benign. Some patients have moles that are not uniformly pigmented but are still benign.
Frequently it is a combination of the ABCDE characteristics that should lead one to have a suspicious lesion evaluated. When in doubt, have either a primary care clinician or a dermatologist evaluate any skin area about which you have concern.
While I have cited a number of statistics, this represents a broad overview of the topic of melanoma. As always, your best source of information and advice about any medical issue, is your primary care clinician.
On an entirely different topic, we continue to have a significant shortage of available blood and blood products in our region. If you have no barriers to donating, please strongly consider doing so. It is the gift of life and there is no substitute for blood.
The writer practices internal medicine at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.