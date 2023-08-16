Kitty Savage 2023

The Savage family has had a busy week and weekend – what with school starting next week and all – so here’s a classic Kitty from Aug. 15, 2018. 

I can’t believe our children will go back to school next week. I feel like this summer break has flown by.  Much like our 3 Savages, I’m never quite ready for it to end. I know the school year will bring the return of schedules to juggle, homework to fret over and mad morning dashes to the car. Next week we’ll be back at it in full force, so for the rest of this week, I plan to savor every non-chaotic moment that I can.

