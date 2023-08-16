The Savage family has had a busy week and weekend – what with school starting next week and all – so here’s a classic Kitty from Aug. 15, 2018.
I can’t believe our children will go back to school next week. I feel like this summer break has flown by. Much like our 3 Savages, I’m never quite ready for it to end. I know the school year will bring the return of schedules to juggle, homework to fret over and mad morning dashes to the car. Next week we’ll be back at it in full force, so for the rest of this week, I plan to savor every non-chaotic moment that I can.
I know our gaming systems and Wi-Fi will really miss our children next week. After getting so much play time this summer, they’re bound to feel neglected at the sudden and abrupt reduction in the attention they receive. If they could speak, I’m sure they’d tell our Savages, “It feels like we haven’t seen you in a fortnight.” Perhaps, more accurately, I should say in a “Fortnite.”
It’s no secret that our son is dreading returning to school the most. In fact, when I found myself down and out last week with a late summer cold, he took every opportunity he could to sit near me. When I reminded him that I was sick, he responded, “Yeah, I know. Why do you think I’m trying to hug you? I want to stay home from school in a few weeks.” I appreciated his effort but reminded him things don’t work quite that way.
I guess I should’ve felt happy that he was giving some forethought to the onset of the new school year. Just a few weeks earlier, he was absolutely appalled when someone asked if we’d begun to buy his school supplies. Our son just shook his head and answered, “Why would we even want to think about that right now?” At that point, the only thing he was interested in buying was whatever upgrades made his video games work better. Back to school shopping, wasn’t even a blip on his radar. Unlike his sisters, it still isn’t.
Our oldest daughter has been adding new clothes to her wardrobe for weeks. It’s good she’ll be fashionable, as she sits in class without paper, folders or pencils. Obtaining those things haven’t worried her as much. Although, I think that must be a common mindset of high school girls. For example, last week her friend was telling us how she couldn’t wait to go back to school shopping. There was a specific type and color of shoe she knew would certainly help her kick off the school year right.
Our youngest daughter took this in and piped up, “Shoes weren’t on the list from my teacher. All I had to get were things like pencils, erasers, glue and scissors. Oh, and we got tissues and hand sanitizer, too.” I chuckled and added, “Come to think of it, we better add those last two things to your brother’s list. I have a feeling, if he has his way, they’ll come in real handy on the first day of school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.