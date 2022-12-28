Sally Mullins

We are mid-holiday and friends and family are visiting. This is the time for pictures. I realize most folks take lots of pictures on their phones, but where will they be in 10 years when you want to remember these good times? Please take a bunch and print them out. Trust me, you will enjoy seeing them later. 

With everything rearranged for the tree, your plants may be vulnerable to unwelcome surprises like heat from a vent or bursts of cold air from an open door or even full sun. It’s easy to overlook these things with everything else that’s going on, but take a look around to be sure. New gift plants need to be acclimated to new surroundings, and it’s not too late to check on their needs and maybe move them to a better spot. Put them on the same watering schedule as your other houseplants and they should be fine. Remember, too much water can be worse than too little, so start with small amounts. 

