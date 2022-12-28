We are mid-holiday and friends and family are visiting. This is the time for pictures. I realize most folks take lots of pictures on their phones, but where will they be in 10 years when you want to remember these good times? Please take a bunch and print them out. Trust me, you will enjoy seeing them later.
With everything rearranged for the tree, your plants may be vulnerable to unwelcome surprises like heat from a vent or bursts of cold air from an open door or even full sun. It’s easy to overlook these things with everything else that’s going on, but take a look around to be sure. New gift plants need to be acclimated to new surroundings, and it’s not too late to check on their needs and maybe move them to a better spot. Put them on the same watering schedule as your other houseplants and they should be fine. Remember, too much water can be worse than too little, so start with small amounts.
No matter which plants you receive, punch holes in the foil around them so water doesn’t collect and kill the plant. I know it’s easier to leave the foil on, but they need a plant saucer instead at this point.
That being said, many times, potted plants you receive for the holiday season are not meant to be kept as permanent houseplants. For example, paperwhites should be discarded when their blooms fade. They will not bloom again, nor will they do well in the garden. Gift plants this time of year were raised in a greenhouse and may not adapt well to the conditions in your home. Treat them as you do cut flowers. Enjoy them for as long as possible and discard them when they become unattractive.
The exceptions to that are amaryllis, Christmas cactus and poinsettia. The amaryllis needs to be out of full sun, but the poinsettia and cactus can tolerate full sun in winter (I have always referred to poinsettias as “she,” even though they are monoecious, meaning both male and female reproductive organs can be found on the same plant, and I will continue to do so). In a month, if you want to keep the poinsettia through the summer, you can begin fertilizing her (half strength for 2 weeks and then full strength) regularly. She can be planted out in the garden (but will need dug up in early fall), or you can leave her in the pot and set it on the porch (out of full sun) all summer. In fall, poinsettias need special treatment to bloom again.
What we commonly call “flowers” on the poinsettia are actually leaves, or bracts. You can cut the bracts and float them in water for a nice table display or cut the stems and put them in a vase. The way you cut them is the key to her longevity in water. Cut the stems, and then recut them in a bucket of hot water. Leave the stems in the hot water until the latex stops seeping, normally just a few minutes. At this point, rinse and transfer them to a vase of clean water.
If your amaryllis has been growing in a warm room, you may need to stake the flower stalk. Be careful that you don’t damage the bulb when you insert the stake. Personally, I find the best way to enjoy the amaryllis flowers is to cut them and put them in a tall, narrow vase of water. When you cut the hollow stalk, turn it upside down and fill it with water. Scrunch up a piece of paper towel and put it in the end as a plug to keep the water in. It will last a long time in a vase. Let the leaves grow all through summer until time for dormancy in September.
Christmas cactus goes by different names and many times it is actually a Thanksgiving cactus. If the buds drop and the stems shrivel, look for root problems caused by too-wet or dry soil. They don’t like to be soaking wet, but don’t let them completely dry out, either. Begin fertilizing (half strength in mid-January for 2 weeks and then full strength) on a regular schedule. We have several cactus and they began blooming weeks ago and are still looking good. Along with amaryllis, they will give you many years of beauty with very little maintenance.
Happy New Year, everyone. Drive safely.
