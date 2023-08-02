In one of the Parables of Matthew’s Gospel, Jesus says:
“The kingdom of heaven may be compared to someone who sowed good seed in his field; but while everybody was asleep, an enemy came and sowed weeds among the wheat, and then went away. So when the plants came up and bore grain, then the weeds appeared as well. And the slaves of the householder came and said to him, ‘Master, did you not sow good seed in your field? Where, then, did these weeds come from?’ He answered, ‘An enemy has done this.’ The slaves said to him, ‘Then do you want us to go and gather them?’ But he replied, ‘No; for in gathering the weeds you would uproot the wheat along with them. Let both of them grow together until the harvest; and at harvest time I will tell the reapers, Collect the weeds first and bind them in bundles to be burned, but gather the wheat into my barn.’” (Mt 13:24b-30, NRSV)
Greek scholars point out that the word translated here as “weed” is not just any weed, but a plant now called “darnel” which only becomes distinguishable from wheat late in its development.
Even worse, the grain from darnel is toxic and even potentially fatal. If it is not separated from the wheat before market, their grain will cause illness and possibly death. The slaves, wanting to pull it up now, are willing to risk the current crop to prevent those illnesses and protect the future reputation of the farm. They are ready to sacrifice this one harvest to protect the next.
In so many ways, we want to do the same. We want to justify judgments against people who think, speak, dress or vote differently than we do as divine judgments against existential threats.
We want to shut down or outlaw events and performances in the name of protecting the next generation, and we think, “so what if we lose some good wheat along the way?”
Unfortunately for those of us with that desire, Jesus explains the parable a few verses later:
“The one who sows the good seed is the Son of Man; the field is the world, and the good seed are the children of the kingdom; the weeds are the children of the evil one, and the enemy who sowed them is the devil; the harvest is the end of the age, and the reapers are angels.” (Mt. 13:36-39)
We want to hear this parable and imagine that we are the reapers, the ones coming through at the end to decide who is good and who is bad. We want to imagine that we get to do the sorting because it would feel so good to have that power, that certainty that our judgment is God’s judgment.
Barring that, we like to imagine that we are the servants, the ones who correctly identify the problem, even if we are commanded not to do anything about it. We may not be allowed to strike down those people who dare disagree, but at least we know God will. Friends, we are not even that. Jesus’ explanation labels us as the wheat. We are not the ones called to condemn, not the ones called to decide. That responsibility is too great for us to be trusted. We are called to grow peaceably alongside our neighbors, whatever we might believe about them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.