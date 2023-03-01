Dr. Patrick Turnes, Healthy Hampshire

In 1951, a young Black woman named Henrietta Lacks presented to the Johns Hopkins Hospital with a complaint of vaginal bleeding. She was evaluated and found to have cervical cancer. She was attended to by Dr. Howard Jones, one of the leading gynecologists at that time. She was treated for her cancer with radium treatments but unfortunately died in spite of her treatment.

  A sample of her cells from her cancer was sent to a Dr. Gey. Usually, there was little or no success in getting cells to grow in culture. However, in Dr. Gey’s lab, the cells from Henrietta’s cancer survived and were able to be grown and reproduced. The cell “line” was named the “HeLa cell line,” using the first two letters of Henrietta’s first and last name. These cells continued to be grown and have been and currently are used in numerous research labs. They have been used to assess the effect of drugs, toxins, radiation and poisons on cells. The cell line has also been used to study the human genome and the effects of viruses on cells. The cell line was instrumental in the development of the Salk polio vaccine and, more recently, in the development of Covid-19 vaccines. In an example of true irony, the “descendants” of the cervical cancer cells that cost Henrietta Lacks her life were used to develop the HPV vaccine, a vaccine that prevents cervical cancer. 

