In 1951, a young Black woman named Henrietta Lacks presented to the Johns Hopkins Hospital with a complaint of vaginal bleeding. She was evaluated and found to have cervical cancer. She was attended to by Dr. Howard Jones, one of the leading gynecologists at that time. She was treated for her cancer with radium treatments but unfortunately died in spite of her treatment.
A sample of her cells from her cancer was sent to a Dr. Gey. Usually, there was little or no success in getting cells to grow in culture. However, in Dr. Gey’s lab, the cells from Henrietta’s cancer survived and were able to be grown and reproduced. The cell “line” was named the “HeLa cell line,” using the first two letters of Henrietta’s first and last name. These cells continued to be grown and have been and currently are used in numerous research labs. They have been used to assess the effect of drugs, toxins, radiation and poisons on cells. The cell line has also been used to study the human genome and the effects of viruses on cells. The cell line was instrumental in the development of the Salk polio vaccine and, more recently, in the development of Covid-19 vaccines. In an example of true irony, the “descendants” of the cervical cancer cells that cost Henrietta Lacks her life were used to develop the HPV vaccine, a vaccine that prevents cervical cancer.
We frequently speak of people being immortalized in the form of monuments, “Halls of Fame,” and other modes of “permanent recognition.” In that sense of the word, Henrietta Lacks is immortalized. Later this year, there will be a monument to be erected in what will be known as Lack’s Plaza in Roanoke, Virginia, where she lived before moving to Baltimore. As well, a new building on the Johns Hopkins Medical Institution’s campus will be named in her honor. Also, there is an annual scholarship in Henrietta Lacks’ name, funded by Johns Hopkins. A book about her life was written in 2010, entitled “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”
This book also chronicles a somewhat negatively tinged aspect of her story. When Ms. Lacks was diagnosed with and treated for her cancer, neither she nor her family had been asked or had granted permission for the use of what was essentially part of her body for research. Had the family not discovered this at a later time nor made further inquiries, nobody would have ever heard of Henrietta Lacks. Of greater importance, this discovery and the subsequent debate about the ethics of such an action have led to safeguards that require permission for medical institutions and labs to use a patient’s tissues for research. Given the current abilities to map a person’s genome, issues of privacy are involved (the Lacks family subsequently learned that the genome of the HeLa cell line was published in scientific papers). Hopkins has clarified that the institution has never profited from the use of the HeLA cell line, as it freely donated it to other institutions in the past to enable additional research. The Hopkins Medical Institution has candidly admitted that permission should have been sought before using Ms. Lacks’ cells for research. Hopkins has no patent on the HeLa cell line, and any subsequent use of the cell line requires input from the Lacks family. Additionally, there is an annual symposium sponsored by Hopkins, held for high school students to discuss ethical issues in medicine.
Henrietta Lacks is truly immortal in a way that Hall of Fame athletes and “monumentalized” politicians, statesmen and entertainers are not. In a much more profound sense, Henrietta Lacks is immortal through the HeLa cell line that continues to live on for over 70 years and counting after the rest of her passed away.
Henrietta Lacks’ cells have been utilized in ways that have saved countless lives. To a more limited degree, but still, in a significant way, you can voluntarily bequeath your cells to save lives. That process is called blood donation, which is, without exaggeration, the gift of life. You can make an appointment to donate by logging on to redcrossblood.org.
The writer is member of the Primary Care Clinician team that treats patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. Specialty Care in Cardiology, General Surgery and Podiatry is also available at the Clinic.
