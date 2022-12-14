Mike VanDerLinden - Timber Ridge Christian

At Christmas, the emphasis can often be narrowly focused on the arrival of the Messiah as the Savior of the world. This is undoubtedly true and a great reason to celebrate, but the arrival of the Messiah brought more than just salvation. When Jesus arrived on the scene, He came to fulfill all God promised to accomplish through the Messiah. That means when you celebrate the wonder of Christmas, you can celebrate because you are redeemed, forgiven, adopted and given an inheritance.

One of God’s promises in the Old Testament is that He would send the Messiah to those living in darkness. The world was in bondage to sin, and God’s people needed to be redeemed from the curse of the fall. The good news of Christmas tells us that Jesus came to redeem or “buy back” His people. In the Bible, the picture of redemption is one of freedom, joy, peace and restoration. It’s a great picture and one that helps us see Christmas in its fullest context. Redemption is part of the Christmas story, which also includes forgiveness.

