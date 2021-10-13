100 Years Ago — Oct. 12, 1921
One day last week the wife of H.B. Hockman, who resides near the Romney depot, made complaint to the Romney police force that there was ten gallons of liquor in her yard for which she had no use. Inasmuch as Policeman Moreland was leaving town to attend a funeral he passed the information along to Prosecuting Attorney White and from there it got around to Sheriff Saville. The officers went to the place and found the ten gallons all right, in a keg, Mrs. Hockman had ejected from the house and which were reposing in one corner of the yard. In the meantime the owner of the place had gone to a hospital and was therefore not at home. The keg was arrested and locked up in jail, but so far no other arrests have been made. Of course, the whiskey did not walk there. It rode and somebody drove the vehicle that brought it. From rumors that have been current in this community for many months it is not the first supply which has been in that vicinity.
The road work, known as Project 72, which constituted a contract for the reconstruction of an improved road from Romney to Shanks, stopped temporarily last week and word has come that it may not be started up again this fall.
50 Years Ago — Oct. 6, 1971
SHANKS – Here is an interesting item about the author of the “West Virginia Hills.” The Rev. David King as a “present” wrote the song in 1883 for his wife. A Glenville newspaper first published the poem under her name — Mrs. Ellen King.
Thus a newspaper error started a mystery that has run through most of West Virginia’s history: “Who wrote our best-loved state song?” Actually, the Rev. Mr. King wanted the poem to be under her name. “We are one,” he said. He wrote the original verse in a love-letter to her when he visited at her home in Glenville on vacation. H.E. Engle, of Lloydsville, put the poem to music in 1885 — as it is published now.
The 1961 West Virginia Legislature adopted this as the state’s official song, changing “girlhood” to “childhood” in line 2. Published by: West Virginia Education Association.
40 Years Ago — Oct. 7, 1981
At a regular meeting to the Region VIII Solid Waste Authority on Oct. 17, James Hott, County Commissioner and Authority Representative from Hampshire County, was unanimously elected chairman. Hott succeeds Arthur Trenton of Petersburg, who chaired the authority from its inception in 1974.
Susan G. Curry was awarded the “Graduate Student Paper Award” from the history department at the University of Mississippi for her essay on “Judith Sargent Murray and Female Education.” She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Curry of Romney. She has taught U.S. History, Western Civilization and Geography at Wood Junior College, Mathiston, Miss., since 1970.
30 Years Ago — Oct. 9, 1991
The dry weather has been a major advantage for an early completion of the new Capon Bridge Elementary School.
Superintendent Gerald Mathias said last week that according to Clerk of Works Kevin Lewis the project should be completed around the first of November. The tentative plan is to move the students into the school sometime in December, but no later than the first of January.
Richard Hicks, principal of Hampshire High School, will crown the 1991 Homecoming Queen at the Hampshire- Keyser football game on Oct. 18 at Rannells Field. The six young ladies competing for this year’s crown are Jodie Dean, Kristen Davis, Carmen Pepper, Amanda Hurd, Michelle Poland and Kristina Blomquist.
20 Years Ago — Oct. 10, 2001
On Saturday, Virginia Pancake, Gennie Heatwole and Madeline Blue were in Shepherdstown at the Presbyterian Church, where they heard the nationally known mission speaker, Mrs. Mary Carpenter, of Big Spring, Texas.
Hampshire County’s very own Lonesome Highway bluegrass band took first place honors at the ninth annual Berlin Fiddler’s Convention in Berlin, Md., for the second year in a row. The band will travel to Nashville, Tenn., in February to compete in the National Soc. for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of American Band Championship, a competition for the best amateur bluegrass bands in the nation.
10 Years Ago — Oct. 12, 2011
2010’s Queen Taylor Spaid crowned senior Sierrah Blomquist as Hampshire High’s 2011 Homecoming Queen Friday at halftime of the Trojans-Northern football game. Keith Dent, the 2010 king, placed the sash on 2011’s king, Austin Anderson, who took a few minutes off from his duties as drum major.
ROMNEY — Friends and colleagues remember Walter C. “Walt” Davis as an exceptional man, dedicated, hard working, concerned about the community and a public servant. Walt died Oct. 4. He would have been 72 Nov. 11.
The Fall Revival at Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren will be held from Sunday, Oct. 16 through Oct. 19 at 7:30 nightly with pastor Dan Ludwick. There will special music each evening and everyone is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.