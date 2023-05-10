A friend recently posted a picture of herself wearing a “World’s Okayest Mom” shirt. I laughed, hit it with a like, and immediately Googled where to get one for myself. I’m not a perfect mom. However, like my friend, I’m perfectly OK with being an OK mom.
I make mistakes—daily. Our home’s far from Pinterest-worthy. Our daily lives produce few perfect Facebook posts. We rarely, if ever, have family craft nights or go on whimsical family outings.
I say things to our kids I have to apologize for. I don’t always fully pay attention to their stories, nor drop everything I’m doing to play with them when they ask. They’re probably a little too acquainted with their Play Station because, frankly, “I’m busy right now.” I’m not a social media gold-standard mother, and that’s OK with me.
I’ve fed my kids ice cream for breakfast. I’ve melted chocolate bunnies to dip their fruit and veggies in (if our picky six-year-old will eat broccoli dipped in chocolate, so be it). Our youngest daughter has worn a princess nightgown with fairy wings to church more than once. The TV-14 “Impractical Jokers” is one of our nine-year-old son’s favorite shows. Some nights, I’ve not only had wine with supper, but I’ve had wine for supper.
Holding yourself up to the picture-perfect social media definition of mothering is impossible.
I do the best I can. Our Savages are loved and know they’re loved. They’re healthy. They’re happy. They’re kept safe. They’re cared for. As their mom, those are my priorities.
I had a really great role model show me how to be a real, day-to-day mother. Not a cyber mom whose crafts, snacks and activities I pin on my “family fun board” and never do, but a real-life mom who has helped shape me into the mother I am. My own mom is the “okayest” of all OK mothers!
My dad often told the story of how, on the day of my birth, the doctor said he could maybe save one of us, but not both. With two little girls at home, my dad was faced with a decision no husband or father should have to make. He said, “Well, save my wife.”
She risked her life to give me mine, and in thanks, I challenged her from the very beginning. She says most of the white hairs on her head have my name on them. Yet, no matter what rebellious thing I did or hateful thing I said, her unconditional love never wavered. She is strong, hardworking, giving and sees the good in everyone.
She didn’t make cute shapes out of my sandwiches or look for fun things to do every weekend, but she listened to me, corrected me, and supported me. She’s steadfastly stood by me through the good, bad and ugly. She’s a pretty OK mom, and if I can be as OK as her, our Savages will be OK, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.