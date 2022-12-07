Thought: “You have to accept whatever comes, and the only important thing is that you meet it with courage and with the best you have to give.” – Eleanor Roosevelt.
Sun is shining in Rio on this beautiful Lord’s Day. Only 3 weeks from today will be Christmas. We want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and Larry and I are already receiving Christmas cards. Folks are busy hunting those big deer or shopping for that special person the right present for Christmas.
Our Christmas dinner at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren was today. There were lots of good food and good fellowship.
The Christmas parade in Capon Bridge Saturday evening was well attended and they had beautiful weather.
Our Hunters Pancake Supper at the Bean Settlement Church Fellowship Hall on Sunday evening, Nov. 20, was well attended and there was plenty of good food and fellowship. Your attendance was greatly appreciated.
Our candlelight service at the Bean Settlement Church will be before Christmas on Saturday night, Dec. 24, at 6:30 p.m. There will be an adult play and a children’s program. Come and enjoy the evening with us. Everyone welcome.
Yours truly spent Thanksgiving at Rebecca and Aaron Crites in Fisher along with a lot of other family members. From a distance, was Grandmother Irene Sonner and son Billy from Winchester, Va. Everyone enjoyed the day and then in the evening, I ate supper with Burl and Donna Charlton and got to see Joseph, Amy, J.J., Parker, and Natalie Charlton. What a great day with family and friends!
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty enjoyed having their family in on Friday, Nov. 25, for a Thanksgiving Dinner. All enjoyed the delicious food and spending the evening together.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty and Ward, Holly, Marissa, and Gracie Simmons recently enjoyed going to see the Christmas lights at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta, Welton Park in Petersburg and Brighton Park in Moorefield. Thank you to all those that had a hand in helping with the lights at all the parks. You all did an awesome job!
My husband, Larry Mason, will celebrate his birthday on Dec. 14. Another trip around the sun and if you see him wish him a Happy Birthday. Happy Birthday wishes to all those celebrating a birthday this month.
Get well wishes to all that are ill and deepest sympathy to all that have lost loved ones.
Until next time, do not forget to smile. It could make someone’s day. Stay warm and God Bless All.o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.