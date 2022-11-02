Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Thursday, Nov. 3, Romney: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Tai Chi for arthritis and falls prevention – call the Senior Center to sign up.
Monday, Nov. 7, Romney: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., BINGO, cost; 1 nonperishable item.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, Romney: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Turkey craft day – call the Senior Center to sign up.
Menus
• Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Thursday, Nov. 3 – Vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, salad greens with tomatoes, fruit, cake
Friday, Nov. 4 – Pork chops with gravy stuffing, sweet potatoes, spinach salad with beets, peaches, cinnamon roll
Monday, Nov. 7 – Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, lima beans, wheat roll, tropical fruit
Tuesday, Nov. 8 – Closed for Election Day
Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Cream of chicken soup with carrots and potatoes, egg salad on wheat bread, salad greens with tomatoes, pudding
Romney (Noon)
Thursday, Nov. 3 – Vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, salad greens with tomatoes, fruit, cake
Monday, Nov. 7 – Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, lima beans, wheat roll, tropical fruit
Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Cream of chicken soup with carrots and potatoes, egg salad on wheat bread, salad greens with tomatoes, pudding
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Nov. 3 – Vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, salad greens with tomatoes, fruit, cake Friday, Nov. 4 – Pork chops with gravy stuffing, sweet potatoes, spinach salad with beets, peaches, cinnamon roll
Tuesday, Nov. 8 – Closed for Election Day
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Nov. 4 – Pork chops with gravy stuffing, sweet potatoes, spinach salad with beets, peaches, cinnamon roll
Tuesday, Nov. 8 – Closed for Election Day
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging will be offering a holiday ornament class, Frosty’s Ride, instructed by renowned decorative painting author and artist Debby Forshey-Choma. Crafters will paint their own “Frosty’s Ride” Sleigh while receiving an introduction to decorative painting. The cost for adults 60 years and older is $6 and $9 for adults under 60 years. All attendees will have chance to win an original painted item by Debby. Early registration is encouraged. A $1 off discount will be applied to those who sign up and pay before November 14, 2022.
Class dates are as follows:
December 6, 2022, Capon Valley: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
December 7, 2022, Romney: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
December 8, 2022, Springfield: 3-6 p.m.
Space is limited. Sign up by contacting Senior Center Site Manger or Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
