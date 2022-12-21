Dr. Roy Knight

After months of planning and anticipation, Christmas appears to be over all too quickly. On Dec. 26, retailers tell us we are in the after-Christmas season of returns, exchanges, and more sales. The church calendar, however, tells us it is still Christmas.

The 12 days we sing about in that crazy song are a real season, sometimes called Christmastide or the days after Christmas leading to Epiphany on Jan. 6. During this season, we continue to celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Word of God made flesh who made his home among us (John 1:14 CEB).

