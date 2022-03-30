As Women’s History Month winds down, there are some interesting facts about women physicians then and now.
In the 19th Century, women were restricted from a number of professions and occupations. In the literary field, George Eliot, author of “Mill on the Floss” and “Silas Marner,” was really a woman named Mary Ann Evans.
That was a relatively easy subterfuge compared to the story of Dr. James Barry, a physician in England in the early 1800s.
Barry’s career spanned several decades after a medical degree was obtained in 1812. Barry was a high achiever, acquiring the highest accolade as Inspector General of Hospitals in the British army. It wasn’t until Barry’s death in 1865, that the good doctor was found to be a woman.
A woman physician who didn’t disguise herself as a man was Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell. You may recall from a Healthy Hampshire column 2 weeks ago, that Dr. Blackwell was the 1st American woman to be admitted to medical school in the U.S. She subsequently moved to England.
Although English women were not permitted to attend medical school, Blackwell was legally able to practice medicine in England because she had already gotten her medical degree in the United States.
Therefore, her other “1st” was that she also was the 1st woman to be “officially registered in England by the General Medical Council,” meaning she was the 1st official female practicing physician in England, in 1858.
She subsequently returned to the United States not only to practice medicine, but also to establish a hospital for indigent women and to train other women to become physicians.
“It has been said that every baby born in a modern hospital anywhere in the world, is looked at first through the eyes of Dr. Virginia Apgar.”
Virginia Apgar aspired to be a physician early in life. She attended Mt. Holyoke College and was very active during her undergraduate years. She played on 7 sports teams, acted in dramatic productions, played violin in the orchestra and her academic work was exceptional.
Her zoology professor and advisor noted, “It is seldom that one finds a student so thoroughly immersed in her subject and with such a wide knowledge of it.”
After graduating, she began her medical training at Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons, as 1 of only 9 women in a class of 90. She was advised by her mentor, Allen Whipple, to pursue a career in anesthesiology.
She subsequently returned to Presbyterian Hospital as director of the Division of Anesthesia in the Department of Surgery, becoming the 1st woman to head a division at Presbyterian. She developed an interest in the effects of maternal anesthesia on the newborn and an interest in lowering neonatal mortality rates.
By 1952, she had developed a scoring system to evaluate the health status of newborns based on their heart rate, respiration, movement, irritability and color, these variables being noted at the 1st minute after birth. Those scores were subsequently used to assess the effects of labor, anesthesia and other factors on newborn health.
Those scores also were used to gauge what monitoring and supportive care a newborn might require. The widespread use the “Apgar Score” by modern hospitals gives rise to the quote at the beginning of this section.
The Apgar score has long been standard practice, and its use reduced infant mortality and laid the foundations of neonatology. Later in her career, Dr. Apgar developed an interest and expertise in teratology, the field of medicine devoted to the cause of birth defects.
Covid corner: Long Covid and a new variant
Long Covid: The March 22 edition of JAMA featured a study published in Nature Medicine that reviewed almost 154,000 patients from the U.S. Veterans Health system who survived the 1st 30 days of having Covid. This group was compared to a larger group of over 5 million who had no evidence of Covid infection.
Twelve months after being diagnosed with Covid, these patients, compared to group without Covid, had significantly higher incidence of heart attacks, strokes and death. There was also a proportionally higher incidence of congestive heart failure, pulmonary embolus and inflammatory conditions of the heart.
Although people with risk factors like older age, hypertension and diabetes had higher incidences of these problems, there were also higher numbers of people with no or low risk who developed these conditions. As one of the investigators concluded about Covid and the vascular complications, “It’s an equal opportunity offender.”
Also, there is a new Covid variant: Omicron BA.2. Preliminary data seems to indicate that it is slightly more transmissible than “regular” Omicron (now designated BA1), but doesn’t appear to be more virulent.
It is also suspected that patients previously infected with regular Omicron will have some immunity to Omicron BA2. More will be heard about it as it is starting to increase in frequency, and it is felt likely to will become the next dominant strain.
This trend is occurring in the United Kingdom, and historically, the U.S. seems to follow the same trends weeks later. So far, it is felt that full vaccination and booster will offer some protection against BA2 with regard to hospitalization, need for intensive care and death, compared to the unvaccinated.
The writer practices internal medicine at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty clinic. The Clinic will have a booth at the upcoming Hampshire County Health Fair, on May 7. The Fair is being held at Hope Christian Church Augusta from 7 to 11 a.m. o
