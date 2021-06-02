Gardening season is upon us.
If you are looking for fresh vegetables and herbs for the kitchen but lack a space of your own, try starting a community garden.
Community gardens offer many benefits including an opportunity to have a garden without being solely responsible for all the maintenance. This type of garden setup can open the world of gardening to those who may currently lack access.
Seven steps are key to starting a community garden.
1. Determine interest and develop a planning committee.
First, organize an open meeting for interested participants and sponsors. Determine who the garden will serve. If the garden is to serve a particular group, or section of the population, make sure to involve them in the planning process. Find enthusiastic individuals who are willing to put plans into action and serve on committees. Committees may include: funding, youth activities, construction materials, community outreach and advertising.
2. Select your location.
A good location is key to the success of a community garden. The location must meet all requirements for proper plant growth and must be convenient for gardeners.
Locating gardens within a short walking distance of neighborhoods and other housing districts, may increase participation. Most garden plants require a minimum of 6 hours of sunlight daily.
Observe the garden location at multiple times during the day to determine the amount of sun and note any shady areas that may become a problem.
Community gardens will also need an easily accessed source of water. A lack of water could inhibit participation and long-term success. Multiple watering systems can be installed to decrease the time spent on this task.
Consider installing drip irrigation or soaker hoses. If the location lacks a nearby spigot try installing a garden shed or greenhouse with rain barrels to collect runoff.
3. Develop a lease with the owner of the land.
A positive relationship with the owner of the land will be needed for a successful garden. Most likely the owner will require the garden to carry public liability insurance.
Since “garden insurance” is a relatively new concept it may be helpful to research what this will include prior to contacting insurance agencies. If the garden become successful, it may be possible for the garden group to purchase the land.
4. Find community partners.
Several community groups may be willing to help with a community garden project. Many local businesses might be interested in donating for supplies in an exchange for advertisement at the garden. Some local youth groups or clubs may want to volunteer for maintenance.
5. Develop rules and a gardener contract.
A few organizational details should be ironed out before digging into the new garden. Determine if there will be a membership agreement for each plot of the garden.
Will gardeners be expected to keep their plot nice and tidy? Will participants be required to pay a fee for their spot?
It might be helpful to set up regular meetings for garden members to increase communication and bring out the “community” in a “community garden.” Spend some time figuring out who will maintain common areas in the garden, any rules necessary for the upkeep of the garden and how these rules will be enforced.
6. Prepare your site.
Once the garden’s organization structure is set; it’s time to start gardening. Determine the layout and the plot size for each member. Consider renting a tiller so several gardeners will be available to share the cost. Gardeners may also want to join together to purchase compost, topsoil or garden mulch.
7. Start gardening.
Put some plants in the ground and start enjoying the time outdoors. Remember to keep planting throughout the summer so there will be plenty to harvest in the fall. Try adding some flowers and herbs to attract pollinators.
Remember to spend time documenting harvest dates, any pest or disease problems, and take pictures to share with the community. Try the recipes below with your summer harvest.
Beet, Carrot and Dried Cherry Salad
5-6 small beets, cooked and peeled
2 medium carrots, peeled
1/2 cup dried cherries
1-1/2 Tbsp. red wine
1-1/2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
1 Tbsp. honey
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup sliced almonds
1 Tbsp. chives, chopped
1 Tbsp. fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped
Flaked sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Slice the beets and carrots thinly using a mandoline or hand-held slicer. Layer on a plate or platter, alternating beets and carrots, sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and set aside.
Mix the red wine, vinegar and honey in a medium bowl. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil while whisking continuously.
Drizzle the dressing on the vegetables to coat. Add pistachios, chives and parsley. Season with flaked salt and freshly ground black pepper and serve immediately or at room temperature.
Source: Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Master Gardeners
Fresh Made Salsa
1/2 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
2 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped
1 Tbsp. lime juice, or juice from half of a lime
1 (14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes, drained, liquid reserved or 1-1/2 cups chopped fresh tomatoes
1/2 tsp. cumin
Rinse and cut onion, pepper, cilantro and lime. Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Add some reserved tomato liquid to thin salsa, if desired. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes to 24 hours to allow flavors to blend.
Source: N.C. Cooperative Extension
Garden Skillet
10 oz. (2-1/2 cups) bowtie pasta, uncooked
2 Tbsp. butter
1 tsp. minced garlic
2 zucchini, cut into 1/2 inch slices
1 red onion, sliced into thin wedges
1-1/2 Tbsp. fresh basil, chopped
8 oz. package Cheddar cheese, diced
Salt and pepper to taste
Prepare bowtie pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Melt butter in a 10-inch skillet. Sauté garlic until golden brown. Add zucchini, red onion and basil. Heat over medium heat until tender, about 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in pasta and heat through. Add cheese, salt and pepper. Toss gently and serve immediately.
Source: University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service
Swiss Chard Frittata
7 large eggs
3 scallions, sliced
1/4 cup parmesan cheese
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/8 tsp. salt
2 Tbsp. olive oil
4 cups swiss chard leaves without stems (1 bunch)
3 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, defrosted
Position oven rack in upper third of the oven. Preheat broiler on high. Whisk together eggs, scallions, cheese, salt and pepper. Heat oil in broiler-safe non-stick skillet over medium high heat. Add chard and cook, stirring frequently until wilted, 2-3 minutes.
Stir in hash browns, pat mixture into even layer in pan. Pour the egg mixture into the pan and evenly spread to the edges. Cook over medium heat lifting edges with the spatula to allow uncooked egg to flow under until set around edges, about 3-4 minutes.
Place pan in broiler until top is cooked and golden brown, 3-4 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes. To release frittata, run spatula around edges, then underneath. Cut in wedges and serve.
Source: University of Delaware Cooperative Extension
Veggie Kabobs
Skewers
Vegetables – use what you like. Some great veggies to use are mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, yellow squash, zucchini
Olive oil
Salt
Pepper
If using wooden skewers, soak in water for at least 20 minutes prior to cooking. Preheat oven to 400 degrees or grill to medium high heat. Cut vegetables into chunks — about half an inch each. Place the vegetables on the skewer alternating to create a pattern.
Brush the kabobs with olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. You can also use other spices and herbs.
Place into oven and roast until tender – about 10-12 minutes. These can also be grilled for about 5-6 minutes per side on the grill.
Remove from oven and serve immediately.
Source: West Virginia University Extension Service
Watermelon and Tomato Salad
1-1/2 cups red onion (chopped)
1 cup cantaloupe (chopped)
1 cup watermelon (chopped)
1 tomato (chopped)
1 jalapeno (chopped)
1/4 cup lime juice
1/4 cup fresh cilantro (chopped)
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Toss until fully mixed. Refrigerate before serving.
Source: University of Delaware Cooperative Extension
Zucchini Fries
1/2 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tsp. garlic salt
1 tsp. onion powder
2 eggs
5 Tbsp. olive oil
1 zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch slices
1 lemon, cut in wedges
1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped chiffonade style
Mix breadcrumbs, cheese, garlic salt and onion powder in a shallow bowl. Beat the eggs in a 2nd shallow bowl. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat until rippling. Dip the zucchini slices into the beaten egg, then the crumb mixture.
Place the zucchini in the skillet in a single layer. Fry the zucchini slices until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Flip over and fry until cooked through and golden brown on the other side.
Serve with lemon wedges.
Source: University of Delaware Cooperative Extension
